Patient Safety Authority Releases RFP for Clinical Analysis

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Safety Authority has released a new Request for Proposals (RFP) to provide clinical analysis for its Pennsylvania Patient Safety Reporting System (PA-PSRS) data.

Interested respondents can submit individual proposals for any one or more of the eight categories: Medications (including errors and adverse drug reactions); Errors and complications of procedures, tests or treatment; Skin integrity; Patient self-harm; Health Information Technology; Equipment, supplies, and devices; Falls; and Transfusions. (For example, a respondent wishing to send a proposal for Skin integrity, Falls, and Transfusions should submit individual proposals for each.)

All proposals must be received by October 15, 2018 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time.

The RFP can be found here.

The Patient Safety Authority is an independent state agency that oversees patient safety reporting in Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit patientsafety.pa.gov.

