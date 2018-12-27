Patient Shares Personal Story with Medical Media Startup, Medicine X, to Educate Patients on Age-Related Macular Degeneration

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine X launched a new web-based narrative, MD Xplained, to raise awareness, increase understanding and educate patients and their loved ones on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by using Carolyn's personal experience with the disease.

Carolyn, 81, was diagnosed with AMD in July 2011 and shared her personal story with Medicine X to help patients and their families understand AMD. Carolyn's character discusses the importance of speaking with a doctor to have a proper conversation on eye health, and explains the pathophysiology, signs, symptoms and lifestyle changes associated with AMD.

"When I was diagnosed with AMD, I didn't know what it was, and I didn't know what to expect. It can be really really hard to understand because you don't have any information," Carolyn said in an interview with Medicine X. "If I can help some people better understand this disease and be able to accept it better, I will just be so happy. That is my goal in doing this."

MD Xplained was created to simplify the conversation around AMD by translating complicated medical jargon into digestible and engaging "human" language that patients can access and understand. Medicine X partnered with graphic artists, patient advocacy organizations, healthcare industry sponsors and key opinion leaders in the field to create engaging content and ensure accuracy within the story.

"Doctors usually provide patients with complicated information—that is, if they provide enough information at all," said Dr. Kim Chilman-Blair, founder and president of Medicine X. "We've decided to disrupt traditional methods by bringing together talented artists and top doctors to construct an innovative story that simplifies macular degeneration for all patients, regardless of age, gender, culture or ethnicity."

According to Prevent Blindness, age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness in Americans over the age of 50. Older adults need to be aware of the risk factors associated with AMD and recognize the signs that could indicate an abnormal macula within the retina. For more information on age-related macular degeneration and eye health, please visit: www.MDXplained.com.

About Medicine X

Medicine X is a team of doctors and artists dedicated to creating accessible and easily-digestible medical information for all patients, through interactive illustrations. We believe everyone should be educated and empowered in order to take part in their own medical decisions, regardless of age, gender, culture or condition. Medicine X continues dedicating its resources to help its global audience fully understand medical conditions. For more information on Medicine X and its latest project, please visit: www.medicinex.com .

