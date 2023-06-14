Patient Square Announces Addition of Medical Technology Executive Ellie Humphrey to Transformation and Growth Team

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"), a leading health care investment firm, announced today the appointment of Ellie Humphrey as Operating Executive on Patient Square's Transformation and Growth Team. Ms. Humphrey brings over 20 years of experience driving growth and operational excellence in health care companies. In her role, Ms. Humphrey will leverage her extensive health care expertise during due diligence and will partner with Patient Square's portfolio companies to develop and execute value creation strategies. 

"Ellie has spent her career both advising, leading, and transforming some of the largest and most respected health care companies. She brings a particular expertise in medical technologies and in scaling and optimizing a company's infrastructure to support growth and profitability. We believe she will be a tremendous asset to Patient Square and to our portfolio companies," said Karr Narula, Founding Partner and Head of the Transformation and Growth Team at Patient Square.

Prior to Patient Square, Ms. Humphrey served in senior leadership roles in global health care companies, most recently at Zimmer Biomet as SVP and Chief Transformation Officer. Before Zimmer, she spent over 10 years at Medtronic, where she led corporate strategy and business transformation. Ms. Humphrey started her career at McKinsey & Company, where she served health care clients across a broad range of strategic, operational, and M&A engagements. She has driven transformations across the full spectrum of the health care value chain, including portfolio and M&A strategy, commercial excellence, manufacturing and supply chain, and back-office functions.

Ms. Humphrey received her A.B, cum laude in Government, from Harvard College, her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, and her M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

About Patient Square Capital
Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm with more than $6.3 billion in assets under management as of June 12, 2023. The firm partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world.

