Patient Square Capital Appoints David Katz as a Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital, a leading health care investment firm, today announced that David Katz has been named a Partner of the firm. Prior to joining Patient Square, Mr. Katz served as an advisor and Investment Committee member of The Pritzker Organization.  Prior to The Pritzker Organization, he spent nine years as a Managing Director at GTCR, where he co-led the Health Care team and served as a member of the firm's Investment Committee. At Patient Square, Mr. Katz will be instrumental in identifying investment opportunities to help patient-centric health care companies grow and thrive.

Mr. Katz brings over 30 years of investing experience, spanning a variety of public and private health care companies. Over the course of his career, Mr. Katz has served on the boards of many private and public companies, including ATI Physical Therapy, Capella Healthcare, Centauri Health Solutions, CHC Healthcare, Curo Health Services, Encore Legal Solutions, Epic Staffing Group, Gevity, NationsBenefits, Natural Nutrition Group, Pro Mach and TrialGraphix.  He also serves on the board of the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab and was appointed by the Governor of Illinois to serve on the state's Healthcare Facilities and Services Review Board.

"I have known David for a long time and am thrilled that he will be joining Patient Square," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. "We feel very privileged to have someone with his wealth of investing experience and deep relationships augment our partnership and expect that he will help elevate our efforts to deliver for our investors and the patients our companies serve."

"Patient Square's established scale and deep domain expertise in health care differentiates it from other leading investment firms," said Mr. Katz. "I am thrilled to join such a high-caliber team that leverages long-term relationships and unique insights to invest in companies that improve the quality of patient lives."

Prior to his time at The Pritzker Organization and GTCR, Mr. Katz served as a Managing Director and Investment Committee member of Frontenac Company, where he worked for 12 years and led the firm's Business and Industrial Services Team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Katz worked at the Clipper Group and as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Katz holds an MBA, with distinction, from Harvard Business School and a BA in Political Science cum laude from Yale University.

About Patient Square Capital
Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm. The firm partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world.

