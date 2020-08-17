Patient Square Capital Formed To Become The Premier, Dedicated Health Care Investment Firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Momtazee today announced the launch of Patient Square Capital , a partnership being purpose-built to become the preeminent investment firm in health care. Patient Square will partner with best-in-class management teams whose products, services, and technologies improve health. The Patient Square team has a shared vision to create an investment firm capable of managing large pools of capital and with the expertise to meet the considerable and critical needs of the health care world.

Mr. Momtazee is the Managing Partner of Patient Square. He is a 21-year veteran of KKR, where he helped form its Health Care Industry Group in 2001 and subsequently led the group for over 10 years. Mr. Momtazee is joined by Maria Walker, Partner & Chief Financial Officer of Patient Square. Ms. Walker has extensive experience across private equity and health care, including 17 years at KPMG where she served as a senior partner and a global lead in its private equity practice. Patient Square intends to build a distinctive and diverse partnership with deep health care experience and a shared commitment to build a world-class investment firm.

Patient Square will seek opportunities to invest broadly across the health care industry, including technology-enabled services, biopharmaceuticals, the pharmaceutical value chain, medical devices, diagnostics, providers, digital health and consumer health.

"In an industry as critical, complex, and capital intensive as health care, there exists a need for a specialized investment firm with substantial scale that is built for and focused every day on health," said Mr. Momtazee. "Successful health care organizations relentlessly focus on the patient. A successful and enduring health care investment firm must do the same. Patient Square is the combination of a patient approach to investing and a patient-centered orientation."

"Focus and experience will drive excellence in everything we do," said Ms. Walker. "Patient Square Capital, as a dedicated health care firm, will make outstanding investments through its depth of relationships, insight, and resources, while maintaining the highest standards of communication and transparency to investors."

About Jim Momtazee:

Mr. Momtazee has over 23 years of investment and acquisition experience, the vast majority of which was focused on the health care sector. Prior to Patient Square, he spent over 21 years at KKR, initially joining in 1996. He helped establish the firm's health care industry group in 2001 and subsequently was Head of the Americas Heath Care Team for over 10 years. In that role, he managed a team of over 20 dedicated health care professionals overseeing five different health-care-related investment strategies including private and growth equity. He was a member of the Americas Private Equity Investment Committee beginning in 2013 and was Chairman of both the Health Care Strategic Growth and Health Care Royalty & Income Investment Committees.

Among the major health care investments made during Mr. Momtazee's tenure at KKR was Jazz Pharmaceuticals (2004); HCA (2006), a $33 billion transaction which at the time was the largest cash buyout in history; PRA Health Sciences (2013); and BridgeBio Pharma (2016). Mr. Momtazee currently serves on the Boards of Directors of BridgeBio, PRA Health Sciences (lead independent director), and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association. He previously served on the Boards of Directors of Ajax Health, Alliance Imaging, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, BrightSpring Health Services, Covenant Surgical Partners, EchoNous, Entellus Medical, Envision Healthcare, Global Medical Response, HCA, Heartland Dental, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lake Region Medical, and Spirox.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Momtazee was one of three executives who moved to London to launch KKR's European investing operations and also spent several months helping launch Accel-KKR, a software and technology-enabled services investment firm. Prior to KKR, Mr. Momtazee worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and was involved in a broad range of merchant banking, M&A, debt, equity and restructuring transactions.

Mr. Momtazee holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

About Maria Walker:

Ms. Walker has over 30 years of operational and investment experience. She was most recently the Founder and CEO of Recuerdo Therapeutics, a biotechnology startup focused on the postponement of Alzheimer's disease. Ms. Walker served with KPMG from 1993-2000 and again from 2008-2018. After working initially in the firm's Health Care & Life Sciences practice, she eventually advanced to the role of senior partner and a global lead partner of private equity. She held senior roles in the venture capital industry, as Administrative Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Forward Ventures (2000-2005), and Chief Financial Officer of Lightspeed Venture Partners (2005-2008). She also led KPMG's Bay Area Asset Management Practice, Silicon Valley Private Markets Group and its Silicon Valley Hispanic Latino Network.

At KPMG and as an investment executive, Ms. Walker advised many companies, both public and private, on operations, financial reporting, debt and equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, take public and take private transactions. She currently serves on the Board of Directors and chairs the audit committee of ForgeRock, Inc., a private cyber security company, and previously served on the KPMG Foundation Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of MedicineNet (acquired by WebMD).

Ms. Walker is a CPA and holds a B.S. in Economics from University of California, San Diego and serves on the boards of StepUp, where she is National Chairman, and on the Board of the Greater Tarrant County Boys & Girls Club.

