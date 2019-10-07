Patient Treatments with ViewRay's MRIdian Linac Begin in New England

CLEVELAND, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that patient treatments are scheduled to begin in Boston with ViewRay's MRIdian® Linac System at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center. The MRIdian provides for the delivery of radiation therapy to targeted tumors while simultaneously providing continuous magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

"We will now be able to adapt the therapy to changes in the patient's body such as movement caused by breathing or digestion, to target cancer more accurately and deliver radiation only when the tumor is in the proper position," said Daphne Haas-Kogan, M.D., chair Department of Radiation Oncology, Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center.

The new MRI-guided radiation therapy will be used to treat many different cancer types. Its greatest potential advantage will be in treating soft-tissue tumors – including breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, prostate, pancreas, sarcoma, and head and neck tumors – and for tumors that are highly mobile, such as lung cancers.

"This new technology offers substantial clinical benefit by providing greater resolution of soft tissue tumors, allowing for more precise tumor targeting and less radiation exposure thus sparing healthy tissue," said Raymond Mak, M.D., lead radiation oncologist for MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center. "This cutting-edge technology allows us to personalize and adapt each treatment in ways we never could before."

"Dana Farber/Brigham and Women's is a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research," said Scott Drake, President and CEO of ViewRay. "We share a common mission to eradicate cancer with the use of innovative technologies, and we look forward to further serving patients."

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its second quarter results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, as updated periodically by the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

