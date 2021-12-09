PatientBond Announces New Additions to Its Board and Leadership Team

"We are humbled to have these very accomplished and well-respected leaders join PatientBond" stated Justin Dearborn, CEO Tweet this

Jeff Bohmer, MD , has joined PatientBond as its Chief Medical Officer. As CMO, Dr. Bohmer will work closely with PatientBond executive leadership, sales and customer success teams to advise on strategies that strengthen PatientBond's capabilities and clinical carepath product offerings with a focus on healthcare provider and consumer needs. Dr. Bohmer also serves as the Chairman/Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital. Dr. Bohmer was a co-founder and served as Medical Director of ImmediateMD, an urgent care chain acquired by Physicians Immediate Care in 2016. Dr. Bohmer is skilled in Emergency Medicine, Administration, Physician Relations, and Healthcare Information Technology (HIT), receiving his M.D. focused in medicine from Rush Medical College of Rush University Medical Center.

Mark Spranca, PhD has been named Chief Strategy Officer to help develop and drive PatientBond's growth strategy and support the company's go-to-market activities to generate value for healthcare organizations. Mark brings deep knowledge of what drives healthcare consumers and a long record of developing solutions that advance the interests of consumers and the organizations that serve them. As a behavioral scientist at RAND Corporation, he led projects on the measurement and reporting of costs and quality of healthcare, obtaining a patent for his work modeling and presenting health cost information to consumers. His work formed the basis for Medicare Health Plan Compare , which is still empowering consumers today. Subsequent to RAND, Mark was an executive at Abt Associates, where he led projects measuring and reducing medical errors and designing and evaluating healthcare treatment decision tools. Across his career, he has worked for many healthcare organizations across the government, commercial and nonprofit sectors. Mark received his PhD in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

"We are very excited and humbled to have these very accomplished and well-respected leaders join the PatientBond team," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "PatientBond is heading into 2022 with very strong momentum, and their collective expertise and strategic mindset combined with our existing team and market-leading solutions will catalyze exponential growth for PatientBond.

About PatientBond

PatientBond provides a patient and member engagement platform that uses sophisticated, scientific methods for understanding consumers, integrating a proprietary psychographic segmentation model and machine learning with dynamic digital workflows to personalize two-way, healthcare consumer communications. The platform is designed for easy implementation, as a standalone or an enhancement to customers' existing CRM or EMR investments.

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health, consumer engagement and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is growing rapidly, as recognized by Inc 5000 and Financial Times. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

