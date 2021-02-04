PatientBond announces the appointment of Justin Dearborn as CEO and the Closing of its Series C Round of Funding

Dearborn has over 25 years of experience as an executive for healthcare, technology and software companies including a successful turnaround of Merge Healthcare where he grew the business from a $10 million enterprise value to a sale to IBM for $1 billion.

"Justin is the right leader for PatientBond, and we are very excited to have him on board," said Jonathan Phillips, PatientBond's Chairman of the Board. "Justin's extensive technology background and business development skills will assist PatientBond as we continue our upward momentum. We believe his strong leadership experience will complement the great team at PatientBond as we prepare for the next stage of growth, similar to what he was able to achieve in growing Merge Healthcare's revenue by a factor of ten."

"I am very excited to be joining the PatientBond team," said Dearborn. "PatientBond has a great value proposition, evidenced by their industry-leading 82 NPS, and a talented management team. PatientBond is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the continued focus of healthcare payers, providers and life science companies on digital engagement with members, patients and users.

PatientBond notes the new funding will be used to rapidly expand the company's go-to-market offerings, including its industry leading customer success team, which have driven PatientBond's recognition as a top-tier company in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies two years running and recognition in the Financial Times "America's Fastest Growing Companies 2020." All existing investors participated in the oversubscribed Series C with the addition of five family offices and one venture group.

About PatientBond

PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients better navigate the rise of consumerism in healthcare and evolving reimbursement models. PatientBond's highly configurable communications platform leverages a proven psychographic segmentation model and a diverse set of digital workflows to help our clients build a tighter bond with their patients to improve health outcomes, grow their market share, and improve patient payment collections. PatientBond is currently used by over 1,200 healthcare provider locations across the United States. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Health Capital Partners, LLC. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

