PatientBond Completes Critical National Study to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations

"Accelerating COVID vaccinations means targeting people with the information that addresses their personal objections." Tweet this

"This important research has helped us establish a timeline for COVID-19 vaccine uptake over the next two years and identify the patient types who are likely to get a vaccination quickly, those who will take a wait-and-see approach, and those who do not intend to get a vaccination," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "Whether you are a hospital system, provider group, urgent care center, payer, government entity or other institution that is involved in the distribution of the vaccines, this unique data can help you understand your patient population and influence compliance."

PatientBond has identified five healthcare consumer segments based on their attitudes, beliefs, values and motivations. Each psychographic segment approaches health and wellness differently, which influences their decisions and behaviors regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Dearborn continued, "It is clear to us that certain psychographic segments are the 'early adopters' of the vaccine while others - one in particular - is the most likely to avoid it."

Two psychographic segments are the most likely to get the vaccination and most of these individuals will get is as soon as it is available. Early demand is most likely being driven by these two segments, in particular. However, the other three segments, representing two thirds of the population, are more likely to wait to see whether the vaccines are safe with few side effects.

While concerns over safety and side effects are the primary concerns for delayed vaccinations, the study revealed a variety of other, less obvious reasons. For example, one psychographic segment believes the out-of-pocket costs will be too high, indicating an awareness opportunity given the vaccines are generally free to the public. Encouragingly, even among people who say they do not plan to get vaccinated, the majority can be persuaded with the right approaches. This research identifies what or who could influence the psychographic segments to get vaccinated and their preferred ways for learning more about the vaccines.

"The key to accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations is finding consumers in the community who are most likely to be receptive to the vaccines and targeting others with the specific information they need to overcome their objections to a vaccination," explained Dearborn. "PatientBond has heatmapped the entire United States down to the block level according to the five psychographic segments, so we can be very precise in helping healthcare providers engage their communities with the appropriate messaging."

PatientBond's core offering is its Digital Engagement Platform for automating patient engagement. To ensure the platform is constantly updated with healthcare consumer insights, PatientBond conducts annual national market research studies on healthcare consumer attitudes and behaviors, such as motivating COVID-19 vaccinations. PatientBond also makes its market research available to healthcare providers to inform their strategies and initiatives with valuable healthcare consumer insights.

About PatientBond

PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients better navigate the rise of consumerism in healthcare and evolving reimbursement models. PatientBond's highly configurable communications platform leverages a proven psychographic segmentation model and a diverse set of digital workflows to help our clients build a tighter bond with their patients to improve health outcomes, grow their market share, and improve patient payment collections. PatientBond is currently used by over 1,200 healthcare provider locations across the United States. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Health Capital Partners, LLC. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

SOURCE Patientbond

