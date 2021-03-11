PatientBond Launches its Insights Accelerator™ Solution to Amplify Healthcare Provider Marketing Results with Consumer Science and Files for Patent Protection

PatientBond's core offering is its Digital Engagement Platform for automating patient engagement. To ensure the platform is updated, PatientBond conducts annual national market research studies on healthcare consumer attitudes and behaviors with a focus on contemporary issues facing providers, such as motivating consumers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. PatientBond has developed a proprietary psychographic segmentation model from this ongoing research to power its platform and activate patient behaviors.

PatientBond is now making this market research and years of psychographic insights available to healthcare providers, through its Insights Accelerator™ application, to help them achieve their business and clinical goals.

Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond, stated, "We have significant market research and psychographic insights on positively influencing healthcare consumer decisions and activating patient behaviors." Calling on his previous experience as CEO & Chairman of Tribune Publishing, Mr. Dearborn continued, "Informing strategies and marketing with consumer insights is the way leading companies, in all industries, ensure success. The Insights Accelerator™ will help the healthcare industry be more consumer-centric by emulating approaches the consumer goods and financial industries have been employing for decades.

PatientBond's psychographic models and market research were developed by healthcare consumer experts from Procter & Gamble. By appealing to healthcare consumers' individual motivations and communication preferences, PatientBond has achieved outstanding results for its customers with market share growth, as well as improved health outcomes and patient financial responsibility payments.

Insights Accelerator™ will help providers develop the right messaging and marketing mix to drive patient acquisition and loyalty through improved targeting, branding and service line marketing.

The Insights Accelerator™ solution includes geographic heatmaps by designated market area (DMA) down to the block level, by psychographics, demographics and even health insurance type. It also includes a codebook for motivating the psychographic segments and operationalizing the insights across marketing channels. Early adopters of the Insights Accelerator™ include national and regional health systems, payers and urgent care providers.

"While we are excited for how the Insights Accelerator™ can immediately help healthcare providers boost their business performance, we eagerly anticipate the game-changing capabilities we are developing through machine learning and artificial intelligence that will automate the production of psychographic content for our customers' advertising and patient education initiatives," explained Mr. Dearborn. "To make it as easy as possible for our customers to adopt this technology, they can use PatientBond as a standalone platform or as a bolt-on to continue leveraging their existing CRM and EHR investments."

PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients better navigate the rise of consumerism in healthcare and evolving reimbursement models. PatientBond's highly configurable communications platform leverages a proven psychographic segmentation model and a diverse set of digital workflows to help our clients build a tighter bond with their patients to improve health outcomes, grow their market share, and improve patient payment collections. PatientBond is currently used by over 1,200 healthcare provider locations across the United States. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Health Capital Partners, LLC. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

