PatientBond Recognized for High Customer Satisfaction by KLAS and G2; Listed Among Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas

"We are excited to be rated so highly with KLAS," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "This is consistent with Patientbond's 82 Net Promoter Score (NPS), which has held steady over the years and significantly exceeds the IT industry average of 33, underscoring our commitment to customer success."

PatientBond's core offering is its Digital Engagement Platform for dynamically automating and personalizing patient engagement. Patient engagement is personalized using a proprietary psychographic model, which activates desired patient behaviors by appealing to their motivations, priorities and communication preferences.

As stated by a PatientBond customer interviewed by KLAS, "I would definitely recommend PatientBond's solution. If anyone is looking for a solution to allow providers to connect emotionally with existing and potential patients, PatientBond's system is the easiest off-the-shelf solution in the healthcare industry. The system is customizable, and that is really important." This Vice President continued, "We wanted to be able to segment patients and communicate withthem directly in an emotional language that they would understand; that was a very important outcome that we hoped to achieve."

PatientBond also achieved High Performer status on the influential G2 website for healthcare organizations to evaluate technology vendors prior to making purchase decisions. A Communications Manager leaving a review on the G2 site stated, "Not only is their product extremely beneficial and valuable to our business, but the people who work there make it even better. Their customer service is top-notch and they make you feel like you're always a priority and well taken care of."

When listing PatientBond's advantages in a review on the G2 site, a VP of Population Health wrote, "The strong scientific underpinnings of their approach; the flexibility and willingness to customize; the transparency; the actionability and applicability of those insights."

PatientBond gained additional recognition in April when it was named in the top 20% of the Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This honor is given to independent companies who have hit revenue growth targets organically over a three year period out of tens of thousands of companies in the Americas.

Mr. Dearborn continued, "PatientBond has been growing rapidly by helping our customers improve patient interactions, resulting in improved cash flow through increased patient volume and financial responsibiility payments while reducing costs through automation. We are fortunate to have a strong team and product to support our valued customers."

About PatientBond

PatientBond is the only digital patient engagement platform that leverages consumer science and psychographics to motivate and activate patient behaviors. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is currently used by more than 1,200 healthcare provider locations across the United States. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Health Capital Partners, LLC. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

