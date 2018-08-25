PatientDirected.io Demonstrates the First Patient Directed Exchange of Healthcare Data on the Blockchain

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A room of experts convened last month in Washington DC at the Blockchain Health Summit, no one could point to a single instance where a patient utilized the Blockchain to successfully access their actual clinical data. Until now. PatientDirected.io has successfully built a scalable platform that empowers patients to collect, normalize and distribute their clinical information with a few taps on their mobile app. The first patient directed medical chart was exchanged on August 25, 2018 and serves as the industry's first example of real world success in the space. The patient used the PatientDirected.io mobile app to request their chart from an independent physician practice using the Kareo EHR, and electronically send the chart to a new doctor using EPIC enterprise EHR, see video journey here (https://youtu.be/UcDiMf2HuC8).

Healthcare Data Sharing Is Broken, PatientDirected Is Here To Fix It. Imagine a world where precious healthcare data is liberated from the many private data silos and placed in a secure distributed data network. A network where frictionless data exchange is guaranteed, as is each patient's full control over access, utilization, and monetization of their personal health information. That's PatientDirected.io

Patients are the key to unlocking data from its many silos, and PatientDirected is the platform that enables the Patient to exert full control and governance as to the use and monetization of their healthcare data. Patients can pull and push data to any care provider for their own care needs quickly and easily. In addition, through PatientDirected's transparent market exchange, patients can accept financial offers from healthcare industry stakeholders and clinical research organizations for the temporary use of their de-identified data. The goal of PatientDirected is to improve healthcare through dramatically enhanced data liquidity and reduce the direct healthcare costs to patients by allowing them to monetize their healthcare data. Once patients become aware that their healthcare data is traded today without their direct involvement, knowledge or share of the financial gain, they will see PatientDirected as an important tool for change and improvement within the healthcare system.

PatientDirected.io is the brain child of Dr. Thomas Giannulli, an engineer and practicing physician who has a long career as a digital health innovator. "This project was borne out of frustration and continuous failure within the interoperability space to produce meaningful and frictionless health information exchange," stated Dr. Giannulli.

The PatientDirected.io platform is based on the EOS blockchain, leveraging its flexible smart contract capabilities and powerful account and currency architecture. De-identified clinical data is stored in an encrypted distributed filesystem that is highly scalable and secure.

"As a digital health thought leader for UCI I see the value and benefit of patientdirected.io for all stakeholders," commented Dr. Scott Rudkin, CMIO at UC Irvine Health Affairs, and recipient doctor for the patient directed chart exchange.

PatientDirected healthcare data exchange is now a reality and experts and stakeholders are starting to see the value of the blockchain to solve fundamental issues within healthcare. "PatientDirected.io is a new perspective on an old problem and is a fix for a broken system that has been unchallenged by disruptive thinking for many years," stated Ed Bukstel, a PatientDirected.io advisor and CEO of Clinical Blockchain.

Media contact:



Natalie Kostner



201151@email4pr.com



Contact: www.PatientDirected.io



Phone: 310.498.3024

SOURCE PatientDirected.io

Related Links

http://www.PatientDirected.io

