PatientGenie Launches a Private Search Engine with Patented Provider Matching Specific for Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientGenie, an AI-driven healthcare navigation solution, announced today the launch of the Beta version of the first private search engine specifically focused on healthcare. With this search engine, PatientGenie will help consumers navigate through the complexities of provider search and deliver qualified patients to the provider's front door using its patented algorithms and methods. Privately.

Founded by an experienced and successful team of health tech entrepreneurs, they identified a gap in the market. "We have all struggled with finding a new provider for whatever reason - moving, retirement, new diagnosis, etcetera," said Brian Russon, Chief Executive Officer of PatientGenie. "From a consumer's perspective, having a search tool to accurately match you with a new provider or list of providers based on your ailments, insurance requirements, or individual preferences is pivotal. Extending that to the ability to schedule an appointment, whether virtually or traditionally as part of that search experience will assist consumers in securing the right appointment with the right provider in the most efficient way."

Most matching and search engines use limited matching parameters such as specialty and sort providers alphabetically or by distance, or else, offer search by procedure or condition under limited or generic procedure-to-specialty mapping. "In contrast", says Alex Zoller, Chief Product Officer, "The PatientGenie approach, which is protected by four US patents, allows us to dynamically structure healthcare service flows for instant, as well as routine care using in-person, telepresence, and blended care models on any scale. Our analytical engines streamline healthcare access and delivery and enable PatientGenie to create a much more user-friendly and effective search for consumers."

Privacy is the important part of the PatientGenie's search engine."Your searches are not sold or tracked, it is no one's business but yours. It's private" said Russon. "Also, there is no way to buy your way to the top of the search results. Healthcare providers and systems can claim their profiles and continually add pertinent data to their profiles to improve their search score to ensure accurate matching to qualified and prepared patients."

The PatientGenie healthcare navigation solution is dynamic and responds to evolving healthcare needs and will add value across the healthcare continuum. It can be easily embedded into existing digital assets or deployed as a stand-alone application.

For questions, please contact Brian Russon at (512) 772-4374 x.102 or [email protected]

SOURCE PatientGenie, Inc.