PatientKeeper Integrates its Mobile App with MEDITECH Expanse Hospital EHR System

WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientKeeper®, Inc., a provider of electronic health records (EHR) optimization software solutions, today announced it has integrated its mobile app with the MEDITECH® Expanse™ hospital EHR system, enabling healthcare providers to view inpatient data stored in Expanse on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Expanse is MEDITECH's newest acute care EHR system. PatientKeeper has a long history of optimizing MEDTECH EHRs for providers; PatientKeeper's mobile app has been integrated with MEDITECH's MAGIC and Client/Server EHR systems for many years.

"Providers throughout the HCA Healthcare network have been using PatientKeeper to complement our MEDITECH Magic EHR for years, and one of the most popular capabilities is the ability to access patient data through the PatientKeeper mobile app," said Dr. Brad Kehler, Vice President, Clinical Informatics, at HCA Healthcare's Clinical Operations Group. "This newest integration with MEDITECH Expanse brings the proven value of mobile access to patient data to our providers at Expanse-based facilities."

The first Expanse hospital to offer its physicians the PatientKeeper app is Frankfort Regional Medical Center (FRMC) in Frankfort, Kentucky.

"I have been waiting for a mobile platform for MEDITECH for years and PatientKeeper met my expectations. It is a game-changer," said Tim Bowling, MD, a general surgeon at FRMC. "To have patient information at your fingertips on a moment's notice is not only convenient but it absolutely aids patient care. Using technologies such as PatientKeeper gives me time back in my day that would otherwise be wasted logging or remoting in."

Through the PatientKeeper app, physicians and advanced practice clinicians at FRMC have anytime, anywhere access to a comprehensive set of clinical data from virtually any device. In the future, providers will be able to write their clinical documentation in PatientKeeper NoteWriter™ and store it in Expanse with the patient record. Information currently accessible in the PatientKeeper app includes:

Patient List – See an accurate, up-to-date list of your patients and their current locations to streamline rounds.

Vital Signs and I/O's – Review the patient's current condition with an at-a-glance presentation of temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and other vital signs as well as input/output measurements.

Lab Results – Access and trend lab results and quickly see out-of-range values and review annotations.

Test Results – Quickly review PACS images, pink paper EKGs, microbiology, radiology and pathology reports – all in one place.

Clinical Notes – View all clinical notes including H&P, progress, consult, discharge, and operative notes.

Medication List – Review the patient's current medications and see the history of discontinued meds. You can also see administration history (including skipped doses).

Allergies – Review patient's known allergies, including substance and a description of any reaction.

Order Status – Monitor the status of all recent orders on the patient.

For more information, visit PatientKeeper's Expanse information center.

About PatientKeeper, Inc.

PatientKeeper develops and delivers EHR optimization software. Our solutions streamline clinical and revenue cycle workflows for providers, care teams, billers and coders to improve patient care and operational performance. With PatientKeeper as the system of engagement complementing the EHR system-of-record, providers can easily access and act on all their patient information from smartphones, tablets and PCs. PatientKeeper has more than 75,000 active users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.

