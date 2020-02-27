PatientKeeper to Showcase its "System of Engagement" for Physicians at HIMSS20

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientKeeper, Inc. will showcase its "system of engagement" for physicians at HIMSS20 (booth #2006) in Orlando, Florida, March 9-13, 2020. PatientKeeper optimizes hospital electronic health records (EHR) systems to streamline provider workflow and deliver a superior user experience that mitigates the well-documented negative impact that EHRs have had on physician satisfaction.

PatientKeeper also will highlight its Clinical Communications Suite, which enables HIPAA-compliant messaging with embedded patient context and other efficiency capabilities to facilitate collaboration among physicians, nurses, and ancillary care team members.

PatientKeeper's "system of engagement" complements a hospital's EHR system to make health IT as valuable an asset for patient care as it is for hospital operations. This is especially critical as the healthcare industry faces mounting pressures related to physician burnout – more than half of physicians reporting burnout symptoms – and an ongoing physician shortage, which contribute to a host of systemic issues, including costly medical errors .

Physician-facing IT also will be the topic of a HIMSS webinar, sponsored by PatientKeeper, on March 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar, entitled "Elevating the Physician Experience: Optimizing Healthcare IT for Clinical Care", will be led by Charles Alessi, M.D., chief clinical officer at HIMSS and William Gregg, M.D., VP and chief clinical transformation officer at HCA Healthcare. People interested in attending the webinar can register here.

"The physician burnout epidemic continues to be top of mind for healthcare leaders, yet many have struggled to address one of the leading drivers of burnout — the significant administrative burdens of the EHR," said Christopher Maiona, MD, SFHM, chief medical officer at PatientKeeper and a practicing hospitalist for more than 20 years. "Healthcare organizations that invest in EHR optimization will experience powerful benefits for the entire care delivery chain, from provider to patient."

HIMSS20 attendees can view demonstrations of PatientKeeper's EHR optimization solutions, including customizable dashboards that can be tailored to a provider's specialty, and its charge capture solutions, which help billers identify missing professional charges and improve revenue per provider. Qualified visitors to PatientKeeper's booth at HIMSS (#2006) will be entered into a daily drawing for an Apple Watch 5.

About PatientKeeper, Inc.

PatientKeeper's EHR optimization software solutions streamline clinician workflow, improve care team collaboration, and fill functional gaps in existing hospital EHR systems. With PatientKeeper as the "system of engagement" complementing the EHR, clinicians can easily access and act on all their patient information from PCs, smartphones and tablets. PatientKeeper has more than 70,000 active users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.

