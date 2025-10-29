PatientNow Acquires Recura, the AI Growth Engine Powering Practice Growth

PatientNow, the leader in practice management and growth technology for aesthetics practices, today announced the acquisition of Recura, an AI-powered growth engine designed to help practices capture, convert, and grow like never before.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientNow has spent years as the market leader helping its customers achieve their number one goal: revenue growth. Today, their acquisition of Recura dramatically accelerates that commitment.

Recura acts as a full-time sales team, receptionist, and booking coordinator, all in one. It's on 24/7, instantly responding via voice and text to every call, message, and form submission. By converting inquiries into booked appointments, Recura ensures no opportunity goes unanswered.

Practices using Recura are already seeing transformational results, with one turning 48-hour follow-ups into 30-second responses, another driving $10,000 in additional revenue in one month by eliminating missed calls, and another generating 86 ready-to-book customers in a single day.

"PatientNow combined with Recura represents the future of growth for aesthetics practices," said Keri Gohman, CEO of PatientNow. "By combining PatientNow's industry-leading platforms with Recura's AI-driven capabilities, we're giving our customers a 24/7 growth engine that never stops working."

Customers of PatientNow can enjoy an exclusive, deep integration with Recura, allowing clients to book, reschedule, and cancel through the platform. Plus, practices will soon be able to run targeted campaigns automatically to fill their calendars, process payments seamlessly, and optimize revenue and retention using insights unique to their business.

Gohman added, "This is the start of a new era of innovation for PatientNow, which you'll see start to come to life in our new look and feel that launched today."

"Recura has always been focused on helping make our clients more money. Partnering with PatientNow allows us to scale our mission at lightspeed and expand to new practices," said Harrison Cuker CEO and Co-founder of Recura.

Cuker added, "Inside of PatientNow, we're delivering the transformation from a system of record to a system of action as the true market leader."

Recura will continue to operate as a standalone business, continuing to sell directly to non-PatientNow customers, focusing on delivering industry-leading growth solutions, as well as powering innovation for PatientNow and supporting its existing customers and both new and existing integrations.

About PatientNow

Designed for beauty, built for growth, PatientNow is designed to keep medical aesthetics and elective care practices in perfect proportion. Intelligent automation for the repeatable, insights for the essential, space for our clients' artistry, and powerful tools to drive growth.

From EMR and CRM to marketing automation and analytics, PatientNow delivers a connected platform that helps practices attract, convert, and retain more patients, while elevating the client experience at every touchpoint.

