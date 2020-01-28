PatientPing Adds CommonWell Health Alliance's Executive Director to Lead Strategic Partnership Initiatives

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration platform, announced today that it has named the former Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance, Jitin Asnaani, as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Jitin will leverage his deep understanding and expertise of the healthcare interoperability environment to create an ecosystem of partners that builds upon PatientPing's nationwide network of connected providers.

Jitin was the first Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance. He co-founded and led the alliance of 75+ health IT and healthcare organizations to build an innovative nationwide network for clinical data exchange. Under his leadership, the network grew from inception to 15,000+ live clinical facilities and saw 75M+ unique individuals enrolled. Prior to CommonWell, Jitin helped build athenahealth's cloud-based interoperability platform and co-launched the Argonaut project.

"As an industry, we have an opportunity and an obligation to improve patient care through better collaboration and data exchange," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "At PatientPing, we are building a nationwide care collaboration network and an intuitive set of applications to do just that. Jitin is an incredible person, amazing talent, and with his experience in bringing together various stakeholders and creative thinking to solve really thorny interoperability challenges, he will accelerate the creation of an ecosystem of partners and apps around PatientPing's care collaboration platform."

"I have dedicated my health IT career to breaking down the information silos that exist in our health system today and the industry has come a long way along that journey," said Jitin Asnaani, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, PatientPing. "As the health data landscape evolves from basic data sharing to enabling more valuable data-driven experiences, the next generation of interoperability solutions will create true workflow integration through which all providers and caregivers for a patient will communicate and coordinate with each other in real-time. I am really excited to join the PatientPing team and build a national care collaboration platform to bring that next generation of interoperability solutions to market."

Previously, Jitin was an appointee at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), where he primarily focused on incubating and launching the Standards & Interoperability Framework. In addition, he co-led The Direct Project, served on the Technical Advisory Committee of the Nationwide Health Information Exchange, and provided technical expertise to the State HIE Program. Jitin has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science & Engineering from MIT and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing is recognized as a Higher Performing Emerging Healthcare IT company by KLAS® Research. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

Contact:

Megan Flanagan

401-829-5195

mflanagan@patientping.com

SOURCE PatientPing

Related Links

https://patientping.com

