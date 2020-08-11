PatientPing and Real Time Medical Systems Join Forces to Prevent High-Risk Patient Readmissions for Post-Acute Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing , the nation's leading care collaboration and e-notifications platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time) to better serve Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and Post-Acute Care (PAC) organizations in reducing hospital readmissions. Synergies between PatientPing and Real Time's solutions provide healthcare organizations with real-time notifications whenever patients experience care events, and enable simplified identification of high-risk patients through actionable patient data insights to reduce emergency department readmissions and improve health outcomes.

PatientPing is powered by the largest network of real-time Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT) data. The company's Pings solution and COVID-19 Flag feature allow hospitals and their community providers to scale how they manage patient populations through real-time electronic patient event notifications (e-notifications). PatientPing and Real Time, the industry-leading Interventional Analytics solution, share hundreds of mutual post-acute customers. The companies have partnered to harness their natural synergies to further optimize clinical encounter efficiency and to ensure in-network care continuity.

Real Time's Interventional Analytics solution provides a complete clinical analysis of the patient's health journey during the post-acute stay. The cloud-based solution analyzes real-time data and documentation from the post-acute Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to enable live clinical and readmission alerts and dashboards. The Real Time patent-pending, patient acuity monitoring system, CARD , also provides the clinical team with a live readmission risk score that identifies subtle changes in condition based on several patient data points within the EMR. Together with PatientPing's ADT e-notifications, care teams can identify high-risk patents, reduce length of stay and be better partners to referral sources.

"Real Time Medical Systems is proud to collaborate with PatientPing to greatly improve post-acute care outcomes," said Shane Dearing, Executive Vice President of Growth at Real Time Medical Systems. "Through Real Time's holistic patient view, care teams are given further insight into clinical alerts, admission recency and their patients' readmission risk score. Coupled with PatientPing's advanced e-notifications solution, PACs and SNFs obtain more seamless care transitions and provider enablement."

"PatientPing's partnership with Real Time Medical Systems will further healthcare data sharing and interoperability in the quest to reduce patient readmissions," said Jitin Asnaani, head of partnerships at PatientPing. "Through the Pings solution, post-acutes are given critical insights across PatientPing's national network to better understand what is happening to the patient across the care continuum. Real Time's interventional analytics provide SNFs and PACs with a risk score for proper care interventions and to help improve outcomes for the patients at highest risk for readmission."

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading Interventional Analytics solution that turns data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical performance by reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, managing care coordination efforts, and detecting early warning signs of infectious disease. Unlocking the power of the post-acute EHR, Real Time's cloud-based solution captures, analyzes, and collates live EHR documentation to identify subtle changes in clinical condition and delivers suggested interventions to clinical teams before an adverse situation occurs. Trusted by care teams nationwide, Real Time proactively provides live insights to monitor, collaborate, and intervene in care, improving the patient care continuum.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network currently connects over 1,000 hospitals and 5,000 post-acute care facilities, enabling 135 million patient ADT events for 43 million covered lives. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.

