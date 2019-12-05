PatientPing Announces Two Additions to its Enterprise Suite of Solutions

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration network, today announced the launch of two new products, Callouts and Spotlights, to its enterprise care collaboration suite. With an enterprise product suite of Pings, Stories, Callouts, and Spotlights, care teams across the continuum will get unprecedented real-time workflow guidance that improves clinical encounters and care transitions. The suite also addresses major challenges for both providers and health plans like undercompensated care, unnecessary utilization, hospital readmissions, and cross-network information silos.

Callouts enables providers, ACOs, and health plans to share important member information with point-of-care providers on multiple EHRs through a single digital channel. This integration helps avoid unnecessary utilization and guides in-network referrals. Providers and health plans can use Callouts to improve patient engagement and enroll patients in available programs and supplemental benefits. Instead of relying on point-to-point connections, Callouts makes it easy to share information for at-risk members with all providers on the PatientPing network.

Spotlights, a real-time network performance management tool, enables providers to view dashboards highlighting performance trends such as 30-day readmissions, hospital utilization, and post-acute network management. Hospitals, ACOs and post-acute providers can now monitor network wide utilization patterns and intervene to enable faster quality improvement cycles instead of waiting for months for claims-derived analytics.

PatientPing also announced significant enhancements to Stories, the industry's first care transitions assistant for hospitals and EDs. Stories equips providers with critical patient information they need to make smarter, faster care decisions, with no disruption to the provider's workflow.

"Hospitals are facing significant financial pressures today, and a big contributor is undercompensated care. By enabling smoother care transitions to the community via Stories, patients get better care at the right care setting such as home health and behavioral health providers and it eases the pressure on health systems," said Sagnik Bhattacharya, Head of Product at PatientPing. "Through seamless integration with the electronic health record, providers can quickly understand a patient's history and care relationships, reducing time-consuming detective work. This allows providers to make faster treatment decisions and safely transition the patient to the next site of care, thus reducing avoidable utilization and improving throughput throughout the health system."

"Having the integration in our EHR is huge," said Diane Zeitler, AVP of Quality at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas. "Our providers can quickly get the information that they need in real time, right within the patient chart, and it's helped us reduce unnecessary readmissions. If a patient has been admitted in the last 30 days, we can go into PatientPing Stories and determine if the patient actually needs to be readmitted, or, based on their utilization history, direct them to a more appropriate care setting."

"Over the past few years, the industry has made a lot of progress towards interoperability," said Sagnik Bhattacharya. "However, the power of real-time information delivered intuitively in care providers workflows is a game-changer. As the industry moves to value-based care, delayed claims-based information is simply not good enough to affect outcomes. EHR-to-EHR interoperability works for some use cases, but does not cover the full continuum of care across providers, hospitals, post-acute providers, behavioral health organizations and health plans. Even when information is present, it takes too long for clinicians to identify signal from the noise. At PatientPing, we are maniacally focused on clinician workflow efficiency and surfacing information synthesized from across the continuum to drive organizational imperatives, whether it is reducing readmissions, managing post-acute utilization, TCM management or reducing avoidable utilization. Our enterprise care collaboration suite of Pings, Stories, Callouts and Spotlights does just that by optimizing every transition of care, inside and out of the health system."

This announcement comes as CMS is finalizing its proposed interoperability rule, which includes the requirement that hospitals share e-notifications in the form of admit, discharge, and transfer feeds, as part of CMS's Conditions of Participation for hospitals.



About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing is recognized as a Higher Performing Emerging Healthcare IT company by KLAS® Research. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com .

