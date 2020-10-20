PatientPing Commends Its Community of MSSP Accountable Care Organizations for Generating Over $517 Million in Shared Savings - a 20% Improvement Over Last Year

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing , the nation's most comprehensive care collaboration platform, is proud to recognize its national network of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) for generating more than $517 million in shared savings in 2019 under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). With an expanding ACO network that includes thousands of providers participating in the MSSP and other value-based-care delivery models, PatientPing helps its partners meet their goals of reducing post-acute spending, patient hospitalizations, and emergency department visits.

In 2019, the ACOs in the MSSP generated the largest annual savings for the program to date, a total of $1.19 billion in net savings to Medicare. PatientPing's MSSP ACO provider network made up more than 43% of the total generated shared savings and also encompasses 50% of the nation's top 15 MSSP ACOs that earned savings. Reflecting increased industry adoption, the company's MSSP ACO network expanded by 32% in 2019, with the average customer quality score growing by 10% to 94.5%.

"The Medicare Shared Savings Program advances innovative payment and healthcare service delivery models to improve health outcomes, keep patients healthy, and lower the cost of care," said Jay Desai, co-founder and CEO of PatientPing. "A critical aspect of value-based care is enabling ACOs to better serve their patients through safe, coordinated care. PatientPing is proud to partner with ACOs participating in the MSSP program to help them achieve their quality improvement goals."

Through PatientPing's advanced care collaboration platform, ACOs and community care providers improve quality and reduce overall costs by supporting safe care transitions through greater visibility into post-discharge referral patterns. With insights into patient admission, discharge and transfer data, ACOs can also improve management of both acute and skilled nursing facility lengths of stay and help prevent hospital readmissions.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network currently connects over 1,000 hospitals and 5,000 post-acute care facilities, enabling 135 million patient ADT events for 43 million covered lives. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.

