PatientPing Partners with MedAllies to Ensure Hospital Partners' Compliance with CMS E-Notifications Condition of Participation

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing , the nation's leading care collaboration platform, and MedAllies , a leading provider of Health Information Service Provider (HISP) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership, which will allow PatientPing to connect to the MedAllies National Provider Directory and send secure Direct Message notifications of patient care transitions to providers in all 50 states. By leveraging synergies between PatientPing and MedAllies' solutions, hospital partners can increase care coordination and improve patient outcomes, while ensuring compliance with the electronic patient event notifications (e-notifications) Condition of Participation (CoP) published as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access final rule.

With the addition of a Direct Messaging capability to its network, PatientPing now has the country's most extensive e-notification footprint across the care continuum. PatientPing is powered by the nation's largest network of admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data, encompassing more than 1,000 hospitals and 5,000 post-acute facilities. As part of the new partnership agreement, hospital partners that do not already have a Direct Messaging service in place for other initiatives could alternatively use the MedAllies Direct Solutions and leverage the company's National Provider Directory.

"In today's health care environment, delivery of quality care requires access to pertinent clinical information at the point of care, so we are excited to partner with PatientPing, to improve access to critical patient data," said Dr. John Blair, CEO of MedAllies. "Our National Provider Directory coupled with PatientPing's network of real-time ADT data can address real-world health care gaps to ensure that the right information is securely delivered to the right provider at the right time to improve care transitions for patients that need it most."

"This partnership allows PatientPing to leverage MedAllies' National Provider Directory to expand our solutions and further support our hospital partners to easily comply with the CMS e-notifications CoP requirements," said Jitin Asnaani, head of partnerships at PatientPing. "By adding MedAllies' Direct Messaging functionality to our robust national network of hospitals and post-acute facilities, we can now provide more care transition notifications to providers across the country. This not only helps providers better collaborate with one another, but improve outcomes for the patients they serve."

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network currently connects over 1,000 hospitals and 5,000 post-acute care facilities, enabling 135 million patient ADT events for 43 million covered lives. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.

About MedAllies

MedAllies securely delivers vital health information to impact patient care by operating a nationwide interoperable network supporting all healthcare constituents. We are focused on optimizing the adoption and usage of healthcare interoperability for the people, systems and services connected to our MedAllies network, eliminating information care gaps and fostering a truly interoperable and connected future. We serve more than 600 hospitals, 100,000 providers and dozens of vendor partners bringing together millions for a more fluid healthcare experience. Learn more at medallies.com and MedAllies LinkedIn .

