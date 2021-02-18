PatientPing's National Network of Accountable Care Organizations Earns Over $260 Million in Savings Under the Next Generation ACO Model

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing , the nation's leading care collaboration platform, today announced that its national network of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) earned a total of $263,780,912 in shared savings under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI) Next Generation ACO Model for Performance Year (PY) 2019. This marks a 76% increase in total earned savings for PatientPing customers that participated in the model from 2018 to 2019. More than 50% of the top 20 ACOs to earn shared savings in the PY 2019 Next Generation ACO Model, and three of the top five, are members of PatientPing's network. Furthermore, PatientPing customers achieved an impressive 93% average pay-for-performance quality score.

Through real-time admission, discharge and transfer (ADT) data, a diverse nationwide network of nearly 9,000 healthcare providers, plus workflow solutions that optimize patient outcomes, PatientPing enables ACOs to improve the quality of care for patients while simultaneously reducing cost and waste. Having critical patient context at the point of care improves care coordination amongst providers, and increased visibility into post-discharge referral patterns supports safe care transitions and improved patient retention. These insights also allow ACOs to monitor utilization to direct patients to the right site of care and reduce unnecessary acute and post-acute care utilization.

In addition to the Next Generation ACO Model, PatientPing's network includes thousands of providers that also participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and other value-based-care delivery models. Building upon learnings from these initiatives, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) new Direct Contracting Model is set to begin on April 1, 2021. The model provides participants with increased risk options and is an integral component of CMS's strategy to redesign primary care as a platform to drive reductions in costs. Through PatientPing's real-time notifications and interactive performance dashboards, direct contracting entities (DCEs) can enable post-discharge follow ups to support beneficiary engagement strategies as well as transitional care management workflows and engagement for preventative services, and power strategies and care team workflows to minimize avoidable readmissions.

"PatientPing is proud of the diversification and growth of our network of ACOs and the work they do to deliver high-quality care to Medicare patients," said Jay Desai, co-founder and CEO of PatientPing. "Their ability to provide cost-efficient and coordinated care is at the heart of the Next Generation ACO model and other value-based-care programs, and we are pleased to have played a role in enabling our ACO partners to meet their goals of optimizing encounter efficiency and reducing avoidable utilization through improved care coordination. We expect continued success for our network of ACOs as value-based-care models further evolve and increase in importance."

The Next Generation ACO Model metrics above are based on financial and quality performance results for 37 of the 41 ACOs who participated in PY 2019. Full evaluation results for PY 2019 are expected to be released by CMS in Spring 2021.

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network consists of nearly 20 different provider types and currently connects over 9,000 healthcare providers including 1,250 hospitals, 6,000 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations among others. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.

