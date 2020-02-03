PatientPing's National Network of Next Generation ACO Providers Earns Over $150 Million in Savings for 2018

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration platform, today announced that its national network of Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) partners generated over $150 million in shared savings under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI) Next Generation ACO Model for 2018. In addition to the Next Generation ACOs, the care collaboration platform's network includes thousands of providers that participate in numerous value-based care models, including the Medicare Shared Savings Program, Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCI Advanced), Comprehensive End-Stage Renal Disease Care (CEC) Model among many others.

"PatientPing has provided us real-time insights in order to improve outcomes for patients across the continuum of care," said Elissa Langley, VP, Chief Operating Officer at Triad HealthCare Network. "With real-time visibility into patients' care events, we're able to more effectively monitor their hospital and post-acute care events. This real-time intervention has contributed to our success under the Next Generation program, improved outcomes for our organization, and ensured patients receive the support and care they need. We look forward to PatientPing's growth and our continued partnership."

Over half of the top 20 ACOs that earned shared savings in 2018 under the Next Generation ACO Model are part of the PatientPing network. Overall, PatientPing's network includes more than a quarter of all participating Next Generation ACOs, which generated a total of $151,683,858 in earned shared savings. PatientPing customers that earned shared savings also achieved an average pay-for-performance quality score of 94%. Through PatientPing's comprehensive suite of solutions, providers participating in the Next Generation ACO Model are able to collaborate with one another on their shared patients through real-time information and critical patient context at the point of care. With access to this timely information, providers are able to reduce total cost of care while improving overall outcomes for the patients they serve.

"It is an honor to support the efforts of our Next Generation ACO partners, as well as those participating in other value-based care programs, to achieve quality improvement outcomes and financial success," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "As additional value-based care models are implemented and existing models continue to evolve, we look forward to supporting their care coordination efforts through our continuously evolving portfolio of products and services."

PatientPing's national network includes thousands of providers across hospitals, health systems, health plans, post-acutes and other entities, all of which are working together to collaborate with one another on their shared patients.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing is recognized as a High Performing Emerging Healthcare IT company by KLAS® Research. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

