PatientPoint, American Lung Association Partner To Educate Patients at the Point of Care

Lung disease affects more than 33 million Americans and lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, with someone in the U.S. told every two and a half minutes that they have lung cancer. The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through research, education and advocacy.

PatientPoint is the trusted leader of patient and physician engagement solutions across all points of care. The PatientPoint communication platform leverages critical point-of-care touchpoints such as waiting rooms, exam rooms and the back office to deliver award-winning education proven to increase patient-physician engagement and improve outcomes.

Specific components of the PatientPoint-American Lung Association partnership include:

Placing COPD information and tobacco cessation education on digital waiting room screens in primary care practices

Placing lung cancer education on interactive exam room touchscreens in oncology practices

Distributing lung cancer education and support information in lung cancer print resource guides available in oncology practices

"Partnering with PatientPoint helps us extend our mission and reach into the incredibly powerful setting of the physician office, where we all make critical decisions about our healthcare," said American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deb Brown. "By leveraging the national PatientPoint network and placing our education and support materials at the point of care, we will enable patients, caregivers and providers to have more informed discussions that will prevent disease, improve treatment response and save lives."

A notable component of the partnership is a 40-page, expert-reviewed patient and caregiver guide on non-small cell lung cancer being distributed to oncology practices this month. The guide includes in-depth sections on lung cancer basics, treatment, side effects, coping and ongoing care as well as a special section promoting American Lung Association support services.

"Our goal at PatientPoint is to arm patients, caregivers and providers with content and education that makes every engagement better," said Senior Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We're proud to partner with the American Lung Association to distribute critical lung disease prevention, treatment and support education that will help Americans breathe easier and live better, longer lives."

