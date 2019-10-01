PatientPoint and Spondylitis Association of America Team Up on Point-of-Care Education Campaign

CINCINNATI and VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and the Spondylitis Association of America today announced a new partnership that will deliver actionable spondylitis education, treatment and support information to rheumatology practices nationwide. The collaboration leverages PatientPoint engagement solutions in the waiting room and exam room to educate patients, care partners and providers about spondylitis and share information about Spondylitis Association of America resources.



Spondylitis (or more formally, spondyloarthritis) is a form of spinal arthritis that typically causes pain and stiffness in people between the ages of 17 and 45. While approximately 2.7 million Americans are living with the disease, it remains relatively unknown and often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. For more than 35 years, the Spondylitis Association of America has led the way in providing critical support and education for spondylitis patients and providers, increasing public awareness of the disease and funding research.

PatientPoint is the trusted leader in patient engagement solutions committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. The PatientPoint communication platform leverages critical touchpoints throughout the patient journey such as waiting rooms, exam rooms and the back office to deliver award-winning education proven to increase engagement and improve outcomes.

Spondylitis content offered via PatientPoint digital point-of-care solutions is designed to help patients better recognize spondylitis symptoms and promote free support tools available at Spondylitis.org.

"Spondylitis is not rare. It's relatively unknown. Raising awareness of the disease is a priority for our organization to decrease the current 7-10 years average time to diagnosis from onset of symptoms," said Spondylitis Association of America CEO Cassie Shafer. "By partnering with PatientPoint, we have a unique opportunity to educate more patients and providers about this disease and facilitate informed point-of-care discussions, ultimately leading to earlier diagnoses and better quality of life."

In rheumatology waiting rooms, PatientPoint® Communicate™ digital screens will promote Spondylitis Association of America and its website, Spondylitis.org, alongside other engaging, actionable rheumatology education. In rheumatology exam rooms, PatientPoint® Interact™ interactive touchscreens will feature educational videos, support group information and an infographic on spondylitis symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.

"PatientPoint and the Spondylitis Association of America share the common goal of educating, empowering and supporting patients, and that shines through in this campaign," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We are excited to be partnering with the Spondylitis Association of America on this initiative and look forward to future collaboration on meaningful content that sparks important conversations at the point of care and beyond."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the Spondylitis Association of America

Since our founding in 1983, the Spondylitis Association of America has been the leading national nonprofit providing educational resources, connections, and the critical emotional support that people living with spondylitis need. SAA is committed to increasing awareness of spondylitis, providing information and support to patients and their families, and funding research to ultimately uncover a cure for the disease.

SAA has a wealth of information, educational materials, and resources for medical practitioners, the newly diagnosed, people who are seeking a proper diagnosis, and people who have already been diagnosed and living with the disease.

