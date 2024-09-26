PatientPoint Announces Strategic Partnership with MyHealthTeam Adding Access to Online Healthcare Communities in Over 35,000 Locations

Pairing social connection with industry-leading health education

CINCINNATI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint, one of the country's leading digital health companies, today announced a strategic partnership with MyHealthTeam, the creator of the largest, most engaged patient social networks in the healthcare industry. This collaboration aims to provide patients in over 35,000 PatientPoint locations the opportunity to connect with and find support from others who share their chronic health conditions. The partnership aligns with PatientPoint's mission to deliver vital information and resources to patients and healthcare providers at crucial moments in the care journey.

PatientPoint + MyHealthTeam logos

With the partnership, PatientPoint's waiting room and exam room screens will feature messaging that promotes MyHealthTeam's platform, which serves over 27 million patients annually through an expanding network of more than 60 patient communities. By scanning a QR code on PatientPoint devices, patients can instantly join relevant online communities, gaining support from other patients and access to information to better manage their health condition.

Results from an initial 5-week pilot showed strong interest from patients scanning the QR code, and an impressive 15% conversion rate of those scanning codes who went on to register as members on MyHealthTeam. The immediate patient uptake and significant engagement reinforces the value of connecting patients with information from their healthcare provider and others along their healthcare journey. MyHealthTeam patient communities are password protected, privacy-safe, monitored, and free for all patients.

The PatientPoint and MyHealthTeam collaboration has the potential to impact more than 750 million patient visits each year across all therapeutic areas. During the 5-week pilot, the partnership saw particularly strong engagement among patients with obesity or diabetes.

"Our partnership with MyHealthTeam underscores PatientPoint's dedication to delivering relevant resources and information in the critical moments when care decisions are made," said Mike Collette, founder and CEO at PatientPoint. "This collaboration reinforces our leadership in the point-of-care space and furthers our purpose of empowering better health for all. We know educated, engaged, empowered patients make better decisions about their health, leading to patients living more supported, informed and fulfilled lives as they manage their conditions."

"With this partnership patients can get the care they need from their doctor, plus the ongoing support, guidance and education they need when not in front of their doctor," said Eric Peacock, co-founder and CEO of MyHealthTeam. "By making MyHealthTeam's patient communities available through PatientPoint's extensive network of physician offices, we can improve health outcomes by providing timely support and information helping people feel more connected and informed before, during and after their visit with the doctor."

ABOUT PATIENTPOINT

PatientPoint ® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com .

ABOUT MYHEALTHTEAM

MyHealthTeam believes that if you are diagnosed with a rare disease or chronic condition, it should be easy to find the people, support, and medically approved information you need to best manage your condition. Millions of people regularly visit one of the 60+ condition-based communities by MyHealthTeam — from Alzheimer's to vitiligo — covering all therapeutic areas and many rare conditions in between. Visit MyHealthTeam for a complete list of conditions served. MyHealthTeam social networks and knowledge centers are actively being used in 13 countries.

