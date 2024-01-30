PatientPoint Becomes First Point-of-Care Publisher to Earn Media Rating Council Accreditation

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced that it has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its Digital Campaign Report (DCR) that provides sponsors with accredited monthly proof-of-performance and key campaign metrics for their campaign investments in the nation's largest digital point-of-care network. PatientPoint is the first Point-of-Care publisher to receive accreditation for its reported metrics by the media industry's foremost independent measurement authority.

PatientPoint joins some of the most recognizable names in traditional and digital media channels such as Google, Nielsen and Meta in receiving MRC accreditation for metrics supporting specific products. The achievement reinforces PatientPoint's commitment to operational excellence and trust not only in the Point-of-Care market, but also in the broader media landscape.

"Earning MRC accreditation—and to be the first in Point of Care to do so—marks a seminal milestone in our 35-year legacy of delivering compelling results marketers can trust," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "Receiving accreditation from the most respected media measurement authority should give sponsors full confidence in our business metrics and delivery guarantees. Importantly, we believe MRC accreditation further underscores why Point of Care should be viewed as a foundational component of any life sciences brand media mix."

The PatientPoint DCR dashboard provides sponsors with ad and reach metrics for campaigns in PatientPoint's waiting room, exam room and back-office programs. The report—which already surpassed point-of-care industry guidelines for both percentage of campaigns measured and reporting frequency—includes metrics on ad play activity during total physician office "open days," network uptime data and healthcare provider and location reach over the contract period.

PatientPoint's MRC accreditation follows a rigorous audit and review process covering multiple areas including processes established to maintain integrity of systems, third-party onboarding, data collection and measurement, data reporting, disclosure of information, compliance practices and verification of healthcare professionals by location. PatientPoint will embark on additional efforts to expand its MRC accreditation status in 2024.

"We congratulate PatientPoint for becoming the first service in the Point Of Care category to fulfill the rigorous requirements necessary to earn MRC accreditation," said MRC Executive Director and CEO George W. Ivie. "PatientPoint has shown a high level of dedication to continuous improvement and to collaborating with MRC in enhancing its Digital Campaign Report methods over the course of the accreditation process, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the years to come."

