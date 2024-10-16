PatientPoint CEO Sean Slovenski Shares Vision for Future of Health Care, Creates New Innovation Network Fueled by Partnerships and Appoints Chief Experience and Innovation Officer

CEIO Shawn Nason joins founding partner Verizon to showcase Innovation Network at HLTH Conference

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint®, the trusted leader in patient and provider engagement for over 35 years, today announced the appointment of Shawn Nason as its first-ever Chief Experience and Innovation Officer. This new role is part of a larger vision spearheaded by new CEO Sean Slovenski to transform healthcare through innovative, people-first solutions. Aligned with this vision, PatientPoint will be introducing its new Innovation Network at this year's HLTH Conference in Las Vegas, NV on October 20-23, 2024. With Verizon as a founding partner, the Innovation Network aims to revolutionize healthcare engagement and outcomes, delivering a world-class experience for both providers and patients.

Shawn Nason Named Chief Experience and Innovation Officer

As Chief Experience and Innovation Officer, Shawn Nason will lead the company's efforts to drive human-centered design and disruptive innovation across the healthcare landscape. Nason brings over two decades of experience in transforming organizations through innovative approaches and customer-centric solutions. His leadership will be key in supporting the ambitious goals of PatientPoint's newly formed Innovation Network, which connects industry leaders to create impactful healthcare engagement solutions.

"PatientPoint has long been at the forefront of patient engagement, and with Shawn Nason onboard, we are further elevating our commitment to revolutionizing the healthcare experience," said Sean Slovenski, CEO of PatientPoint. "Shawn's expertise in disruptive innovation and human-centered design will be pivotal as we expand our vision and push the boundaries of what's possible for the future of healthcare."

PatientPoint Innovation Network and Institutes

Aligned with Slovenski's vision, PatientPoint is proud to announce the launch of the PatientPoint Innovation Network. This network is designed to connect forward-thinking leaders from various industries—ranging from healthcare organizations to consumer technology companies—who share a passion for transforming healthcare. With founding partner Verizon, and others such as LG, GoodRx, and Thrive Global, the network will foster collaboration to develop patient-first solutions that address some of healthcare's most pressing challenges.

"Our healthcare system's challenges are far too complex for any single company to solve," said Slovenski. "That's why we are building this network to bring together future-focused leaders who share our vision for a customer-centric, innovative healthcare system."

The Innovation Network will be supported by PatientPoint-lead Institutes focused on Innovation, Behavior Change, and Experience. These Institutes, based in PatientPoint innovation centers in New York City and Cincinnati, will serve as collaborative spaces where partners come together to reimagine healthcare delivery.

Panel at HLTH Conference and 2025 PatientPoint Provider Conference

PatientPoint will be featured during a special panel discussion in the Verizon booth at HLTH, where leaders will discuss how their collaboration is bringing high-tech, high-touch solutions to the forefront of healthcare. The panel will also provide insights into the Innovation Network's mission to address healthcare disparities and improve patient outcomes.

"I'm thrilled to join PatientPoint at such an exciting time," said Shawn Nason. "This role is an incredible opportunity to lead the charge in reimagining healthcare experiences and outcomes for millions of patients and providers. With the Innovation Network and our incredible partners, I'm confident we can create impactful solutions that truly make a difference."

For more information on the PatientPoint Innovation Network, please visit http://www.patientpoint.com/innovation-network.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint ® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com .

