PatientPoint Chief Client Officer Linda Ruschau Honored with 2022 MM+M Pinnacle Award

For 30 years, Linda has led continuous innovation in Point of Care, bringing patient, caregiver, provider and client voices to drive new solutions for PatientPoint's tech-enabled platform—from interactive exam rooms to HCP-facing platforms to mobile and beyond. As Chief Client Officer Linda leads, empowers and retains a 50-member, cross-functional client sales and support team. Linda regularly shares her always-fresh insights in writing and at industry events including DTC National, Digital Pharma East, the Digital Health Coalition and multiple women's leadership conferences. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Point of Care Marketing Association and on the Advisory Board of the Digital Health Coalition. Most recently, Linda is continuing to hone and support women in leadership positions with membership in CHIEF, a private network for the most powerful women in leadership.

"With her 30 years of dedication to Point of Care and to PatientPoint, Linda remains a steadfast advocate for and continues to transform the Point of Care channel, all while mentoring and inspiring those fortunate enough to work with her," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "Linda's passion shines through in all she does, and I can think of no one in our industry more deserving of this honor."

Now in their second year, the MM+M Pinnacle Awards honor industry leaders who have reached the peak of their career but are not quite done yet. Linda and her fellow 2022 MM+M Pinnacle Awards honorees have helped build the industry into what it is today and will continue their efforts through innovation and transformative work for years to come.

"Medical marketing is an ever-changing business, which makes staying ahead of trends and new technologies almost a full-time job in itself," said MM+M editor-in-chief Larry Dobrow. "That makes the achievement of MM+M's Pinnacle Award honorees even more impressive: Not only have they evolved with the times, but they've continued to operate at a high level throughout."

