PatientPoint Chief Product Officer David Guthrie Named to PM360 "ELITE 100"

CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device sectors, has named PatientPoint® Chief Product Officer David Guthrie to its annual ELITE 100 list of the most influential people in the healthcare industry. Guthrie is being honored with an ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) award in the Tech-Know Geek category.

Throughout his 30-year career, Guthrie has designed, implemented and honed solutions that have reshaped entire industries. As Chief Product Officer, Guthrie is charged with directing the PatientPoint product roadmap, overseeing both new product development and current product enhancements. Over the last 18 months, Guthrie has been hard at work pursuing opportunities to showcase point of care's expansive potential and further integrate PatientPoint digital products into clinical workflows.

"David strongly believes that point of care is everywhere, and he is constantly innovating around the premise that healthcare takes place anywhere a doctor and patient can communicate," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "We are exceptionally fortunate to have David leading the way as we introduce and iterate technology that connects patients to trusted point-of-care education and treatment information."

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact to the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their supervisors, clients and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 17 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks and Transformational Leaders.

"The 100 individuals and teams we selected this year are truly worthy of being called ELITE," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Each of them is at the forefront of their respective fields and are leading this industry in exciting and new directions. We are beyond excited to celebrate their achievements and provide the industry the chance to get to know them a little better."

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2019 issue. Read the profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2019-pm360-elite-100.

Guthrie and the rest of the winners will be honored at a celebratory event on July 16 in New York City at the rooftop bar 230 FIFTH. Tickets are available for purchase at www.pm360online.com/elitetickets.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

