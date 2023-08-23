PatientPoint Content Leads 2023 National Health Information Awards With 79 Content Accolades

News provided by

PatientPoint

23 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

 For 12th straight year PatientPoint earns more NHIA honors than any other organization

CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint dominated the 2023 National Health Information Awards (NHIA), bringing home more content awards than any other organization for the 12th consecutive year. PatientPoint's 79 NHIA honors for 2023 (12 Gold, 17 Silver, 26 Bronze and 24 Merit) bring the organization's total content award count to more than 1,100 accolades, reinforcing PatientPoint's status as the most-awarded provider of patient education at the point of care.

Continue Reading
2023 NHIA Gold Content
2023 NHIA Gold Content
PatientPoint dominates 2023 NHIA Awards
PatientPoint dominates 2023 NHIA Awards

The NHIAs are the most comprehensive consumer health publishing competition of their kind and have remained the gold standard in consumer health information for 30 years. As a NHIA honoree, PatientPoint joins nationally ranked hospitals, leading consumer health publishers, esteemed medical societies and trusted patient support and advocacy organizations in being recognized for exemplary health information programs.

PatientPoint health content earning 2023 NHIA awards spans 10 specialties including oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiology, neurology, urology, rheumatology, primary care, women's health and pediatrics. PatientPoint content earning NHIA Gold includes live-action pieces from PatientPoint Studios documenting real patient stories, educational segments on a host of topics including breast cancer and bipolar disorder and printed educational guides on topics such as lung cancer and type 2 diabetes. PatientPoint also brought home NHIA silver for its entire ophthalmology health education program.

"At PatientPoint, we know that impactful content delivered in the moments that matter along the care journey can create awareness, increase understanding, spark important conversations and improve outcomes," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "Our continued, year-over-year recognition from NHIA pushes us to new creative heights and reaffirms the power of our health content to inspire better health."

About PatientPoint
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Also from this source

PatientPoint Launches Audience Builder Precision Targeting Solution to Connect Life Science Brands to Every Possible Patient

Expanded PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board Doubles Down on Innovating Point-of-Care Tech, Education to Deliver Patient-Centered Care

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.