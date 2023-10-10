PatientPoint Honored for Excellence in Employer Branding

Patient engagement solutions leader recognized by industry leaders for people-first culture, workplace transparency and impactful employer branding

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced its recent recognition from three top organizations in the employer marketing and branding community for excellence in employer branding. Accolades include Glassdoor's OpenCompany designation, Purpose Certification from Purpose Jobs and a Top 3 ranking for the employer brand campaign "PatientPoint of View" in Talent Brand Alliance's 2023 Talent Brand Awards. These designations exemplify PatientPoint's commitment to fostering a vibrant employee community and nurturing an exceptional workplace environment.

"I am elated to share this recognition with our recruitment marketing team and all of our teammates who make our people-first culture one of the highlights of working at PatientPoint," said PatientPoint Chief People Officer Angie Hemmelgarn. "No matter the functional area, we count on everyone to help power our mantra of making every doctor-patient engagement better and to create the place people want to be and exceed."

PatientPoint's commitment to transparency as well as candidate and teammate satisfaction has earned the organization Glassdoor OpenCompany status, distinguishing PatientPoint as a center of excellence for top job seekers. Glassdoor OpenCompany recognition is awarded to companies that embrace workplace transparency and includes a badge on an OpenCompany's Glassdoor profile.

Purpose Jobs' Purpose Certification highlights the people-first culture at PatientPoint and signals to job seekers that PatientPoint is a mission-driven organization. Purpose Jobs is the largest community for purpose-driven professionals that help each other discover meaningful work.

PatientPoint's multichannel "PatientPoint of View" talent brand campaign was named a finalist for the Strongest Results-Driven Talent Brand Campaign in the 2023 Talent Brand Awards. Administered and judged by the global recruitment marketing and employer branding organization the Talent Brand Alliance, the Talent Brand Awards recognize organizations for demonstrated excellence in developing talent brands and delivering results.

About PatientPoint
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

