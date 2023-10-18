PatientPoint Joins Florida Association of ACOs

FLAACOs membership underscores PatientPoint commitment to driving better health outcomes and delivering value-based care

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced that it has joined the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization and one of the leading voices for value-based care.

PatientPoint solutions support FLAACOs' goal of increasing quality and lowering costs by delivering relevant education and information to patients across the care continuum proven to influence patient behavior and drive health outcomes.

"PatientPoint's solutions are proven to engender better awareness, better understanding, better conversations and better care experiences—all of which ultimately translate to higher-value care," said Nicole Bradberry, FLAACOs CEO. "Membership with FLAACOs will allow PatientPoint to connect directly with providers to create those superior care experiences that enable patients to feel more confident in following through with recommended procedures and treatment to reduce costs, improve quality and drive better health."­

PatientPoint's innovative, tech-enabled platform enhances the in-office patient experience by delivering education and information in the waiting room and exam room aligned to practices' key initiatives, as well as award-winning, specialty-specific content designed to spark better practice workflows and better health outcomes. PatientPoint also offers a back-office communication hub designed to keep staff informed with system and practice updates, continuing education, medical news and other relevant information.

PatientPoint in-office technology and education is proven to influence patient behavior and has been associated with the following positive outcomes1 in participating health systems:

  • 20%increase in colon cancer screenings
  • 28%increase in flu vaccines
  • 43%increase in tobacco cessation counseling
  • 45%increase in mammograms

"To deliver value-based care, it's more important than ever for health systems and physician practices to embrace digital tools that enhance the patient experience and encourage patients to take a more active role in managing their health," said PatientPoint Chief Provider Officer Chris Martini. "We look forward to partnering with FLAACOs members to see the impact PatientPoint solutions can drive for both their patients and their business."

1 Results of matched pair analysis using longitudinal patient medical claims; 12-month total impact for colon cancer screenings, tobacco cessation counseling and mammograms, 3-month total impact for flu vaccines

About PatientPoint 
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH Organization
ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH's FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

