PatientPoint Launches Impact Calculator to Help Health Systems Quantify Growth Potential with Leading Patient Engagement Platform

Tool combines demonstrated PatientPoint clinical impact, customized health system inputs to enable health systems to calculate growth potential from industry leading patient engagement technology

CINCINNATI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint today announced the introduction of a new Impact Calculator designed to help health systems and hospitals quickly and easily determine how the industry leading patient engagement platform can drive growth within key service lines, procedures and other strategic initiatives.

PatientPoint's innovative, tech-enabled platform enhances the in-office patient experience in more than 200 health systems nationwide. The patient engagement platform delivers education and information aligned to health system key initiatives and award-winning, specialty-specific content designed to spark better practice workflows and better health outcomes. PatientPoint in-office technology and education is proven to influence patient behavior and has been associated with the following positive outcomes1 in participating health systems:

  • 20% increase in colon cancer screenings
  • 28% increase in flu vaccines
  • 43% increase in tobacco cessation counseling
  • 45% increase in mammograms

The PatientPoint Impact Calculator combines PatientPoint's demonstrated clinical outcomes data with health system-specific inputs such as number of physicians and specific clinical services to quantify the potential unique impact of PatientPoint's patient engagement solutions for individual health systems.

"The PatientPoint patient engagement platform is designed to improve health outcomes, and for the first time we have a tool that can demonstrate the impact and growth-driving potential of high-tech, high-touch PatientPoint solutions on a per-system basis," said PatientPoint Chief Provider Officer Chris Martini. "We're excited to showcase this tool in our conversations with health systems to further demonstrate how relevant, personalized health experiences can support health system goals of increasing quality, improving clinical outcomes and, ultimately, driving better health."

1Results of matched pair analysis using longitudinal patient medical claims; 12-month total impact for colon cancer screenings, tobacco cessation counseling and mammograms, 3-month total impact for flu vaccines

About PatientPoint 
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

