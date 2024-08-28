PatientPoint Launches Revolutionary PatientPoint Focus™ Enabling 1:1 Patient Engagement Outside the Doctor's Office

New solution enhances patient experience by delivering tailored PatientPoint education and treatment information within the check-in and patient portal experiences.

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint, a leading digital health company, today announced the launch of PatientPoint Focus™, a groundbreaking solution designed to enable 1:1 patient engagement before, after and in-between visits. This innovative capability further drives PatientPoint's mission of delivering the most relevant information to patients along their care journey, thereby empowering them to have more effective conversations with their doctor and take better actions toward their health.

Introducing PatientPoint Focus™

PatientPoint Focus™ leverages a network of trusted communication channels patients already use to connect with their doctors, such as the check-in, intake and patient portal experiences practices use to communicate with patients. Award-winning educational content and content sponsored by life sciences companies are delivered directly through PatientPoint's partner network, based on consented EHR data. This precise targeting capability ensures that patients receive the most relevant information to address their health needs alongside their doctor.

"There is a clear opportunity to better engage patients in their health journey, and we know when patients are engaged, they take better actions toward their health," said AJ Schultz, PatientPoint Chief Product and Strategy Officer. "PatientPoint Focus™ enables patients to have access to all the information they need from their doctor and relevant life sciences brands to become active participants in their care."

PatientPoint's partner network comprises digital partners, integrated across 40+ EHRs, that engage more than 80 million patients each year. PatientPoint has also partnered with Datavant, an industry-leading tokenization engine, to ensure all patient data is de-identified and tokenized to ensure privacy and security.

"We see a future where a single ecosystem seamlessly connects brands, providers and patients, delivering personalized patient experiences that empower better health," said Schultz. "The right intervention, delivered at the right time, to the right patient, in the right way, has the potential to empower patients and drive positive health outcomes."

PatientPoint Focus™ represents the latest expansion of PatientPoint's engagement ecosystem, enabling healthcare providers and life sciences companies to connect with the right patients, in the right ways, at the right time, to empower better health and drive positive outcomes. The solution will be BETA available October 2024.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint ® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com .

