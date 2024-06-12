PatientPoint Receives Global Recognition at 45th Annual Telly Awards

Digital health leader wins 13 creative awards for outstanding patient education content and engagement

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® announced that its leading digital health content has received more than a dozen Telly Awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards event—the world's largest recognition celebration for excellence in video and television across all screens. This year, PatientPoint's video and digital content earned a total of 13 Telly Awards in the "Health & Safety" category (eight silver and five bronze)—an impressive 30% increase from last year's wins.

PatientPoint's health education video content honored with 2024 Telly Awards includes animated and live-action styles across multiple healthcare specialties. Animated segments on insulin, breast cancer symptoms and eczema earned silver awards while educational vignettes on sitting posture and profiles of U.S. veteran life after service received Telly bronze awards. PatientPoint's live-action production house PatientPoint Studios received several honors for creative featuring conversations about mental health and the inspiring story of breast cancer survivors defying the odds.

PatientPoint's award-winning creative work was compared to nearly 13,000 entries from top global brands to smaller and independent production houses.

As a multi-year Telly Award winner, PatientPoint joins some of the world's most recognizable brands including Netflix, the National Geographic Society and Paramount—an accomplishment reinforcing its creative dominance in the healthcare industry

These elite awards spotlight PatientPoint's industry-leading Content & Creative team, who produce highly relevant, easy-to-understand health education for patients and healthcare providers. The team's work has earned PatientPoint the accolade of the most awarded patient education provider at the Point of Care.

"At PatientPoint, it's our passion to create and deliver content that gets doctors and patients talking—inspiring patients to take action and live longer, healthier lives," says PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Kate Merz. "We are grateful for this recognition from the Telly Awards and are inspired to continue creating content that empowers better health."



"The caliber of the work seen at the 45th Annual Telly Awards reflects the theme of going beyond the frame and crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues," shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

