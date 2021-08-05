PatientPoint to Debut Remote Care Management Solutions at HIMSS 2021

PatientPoint's new remote care offerings including remote patient monitoring , telehealth and health checks are designed to help healthcare providers implement and optimize a personalized care program that extends beyond their office walls. The addition of remote care to the patient engagement leader's integrated solutions solidifies PatientPoint as the patient engagement platform for every point of care.

"For more than 30 years, healthcare providers have partnered with PatientPoint to deliver highly relevant, personalized in-office experiences proven to increase practice efficiencies and improve outcomes," said PatientPoint Chief Provider Officer Chris Martini. "With our new remote care management solutions, providers can now count on PatientPoint to help them extend the same level of care across the entire patient journey."

PatientPoint's remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution will take center stage at the August 11 HIMSS21 Lunch & Learn "Remote Patient Monitoring Done Right: Optimized Care for Optimized Reimbursement." The panel discussion, presented in partnership with Remote Care Partners, will feature the following expert voices on billing, clinical program development and health technology:

Kelly Ladd , Chief Executive Officer, Piedmont Internal Medicine (Panelist)

, Chief Executive Officer, Piedmont Internal Medicine (Panelist) Donna Murphy , Chief Revenue Officer, Remote Care Partners (Panelist)

, Chief Revenue Officer, Remote Care Partners (Panelist) Wendy Hughes, RN , MSN, Family Nurse Practitioner - BC, Remote Care Partners (Panelist)

, MSN, Family Nurse Practitioner - BC, Remote Care Partners (Panelist) Chris Martini , Chief Provider Officer, PatientPoint (Panelist)

, Chief Provider Officer, PatientPoint (Panelist) Lyle Berkowitz , MD, FACP, FHIMSS, Chief Executive Officer, Back9 Healthcare; Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (Moderator)

"Today's patients expect technology and virtual coaching to help them manage their condition(s) and to keep them connected to their physician between visits," said Donna Murphy, CRO of Remote Care Partners. "While physicians are looking to quickly adopt RPM into their practices to meet these expectations, they don't always know how to optimize their technology, coaching and billing partnerships to succeed. By explaining all facets of RPM and sharing real results, we hope to help providers leverage this new standard of care to deliver a more personalized patient experience, increased practice efficiencies and, ultimately, more revenue."

