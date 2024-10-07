First of its kind, in-office, digital hub enhances provider efficiency and care team collaboration

CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® a leading digital health company, today showcased the transformation of its healthcare professional solution with the launch of an interactive, in-office digital hub. This new platform delivers specialty-specific, customizable content and practice tools that empower clinicians, streamline workflows, and enhance collaboration across care teams.

PatientPoint Unveils New Interactive Solution to Streamline Care Team Communication

Developed to address ongoing provider burnout head-on, the new practice engagement solution reimagines how clinical care teams communicate and collaborate by providing a centralized hub for physicians and staff. Equipped with an interactive touchscreen designed specifically for clinical gathering spaces, multi-site video conferencing capabilities, personalized messaging and more, the solution serves as a mission control for practices.

The digital hub has been piloted in 200 oncology practices including Texas Oncology, Florida Cancer Specialists and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. "We've found the new interactive hub to be a highly efficient way to improve internal communication across teams and across locations," said Travis S. Walters, MHA, NREMT, Practice Director – Tyler Market at Texas Oncology. "We can educate, train and update clinicians and staff all from one hub. And it is highly customizable so we can include important messages from HR, marketing and administration and with the interactive features, we can include more of our team in important conversations."

Key features of the new practice engagement hub include:

Delivering relevant messaging, education and practice tools tailored to the specific needs of healthcare professionals.





Enhancing communication across care teams and improving multi-site operations with features such as video conferencing, a digital whiteboard and RxVantage calendar integration to more efficiently connect healthcare providers with relevant pharma reps.





Reinforcing employee engagement and retention, reducing burnout among healthcare professionals by promoting a more cohesive and efficient work environment.

"This solution represents the future of employee engagement and retention," said Greg Blew, EVP, Product and Innovation at PatientPoint. "By unifying the tools and resources clinicians need into a single, intuitive device, we're giving providers the ability to streamline their workflows, reduce administrative burdens and ultimately spend more time focusing on what matters most—their patients. This solution is truly a game-changer for improving both provider efficiency and patient outcomes, all from a centralized, clinical space."

PatientPoint plans to release the solution to other specialties within its network in 2025.For more information on the digital hub, please visit patientpoint.com/healthcare-provider/oncology-practice-engagement.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint ® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com .

SOURCE PatientPoint