PatientPoint Wait-Time Communication Platform Named PM360 Trailblazer Award 2021 Silver Winner

"We're honored to be recognized with a 2021 PM360 Trailblazer award for our Wait-Time Communication Platform, an innovation guided by provider and patient insights on the changing dynamics of healthcare," said PatientPoint EVP of Product Strategy Liz Phillips. "The platform is just one example of how our tech-enabled solutions are transforming the point-of-care experience and helping drive richer discussions and brand impact across the patient's entire healthcare journey."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Initiatives are selected in 19 distinct categories. Both Silver and Gold winners were selected in each category for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment and were judged on content, format, success in reaching the targeted audience and overall quality.

"Communication, connection and engagement all took on new meanings these past 18 months as we were forced to isolate due to the pandemic," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "But marketers rose to the occasion exploring new technology, tactics and strategies to help life sciences companies get their message out to customers with the information they needed. Our Initiative Award winners are a representation of that achievement and more, as several of these campaigns displayed deep empathy and understanding as well as a desire to reach a more diverse set of patients than ever before."

In total, 67 winners were honored across all categories during a virtual awards ceremony on September 23, 2021. The winners will be featured in the October issue of PM360 and on www.pm360online.com.

