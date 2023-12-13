PatientPoint Welcomes Jeff Vacirca, MD, FACP, and Amy Grogg, PharmD, to Board of Directors

Latest additions bring clinical, life sciences commercialization thought leaders to digital health company

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced the addition of Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP, and Amy Grogg, PharmD, to its board of directors. Dr. Vacirca will serve as an independent board member while Ms. Grogg will serve as a board advisor. Taken together, Dr. Vacirca and Ms. Grogg bring deep care delivery and life science commercialization expertise to PatientPoint's board.

Dr. Vacirca is a renowned cancer physician and visionary leader with extensive experience and commitment to community oncology. He currently serves as CEO and Chairman of the Board of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and has led the practice through an unparalleled period of transformation and growth. Dr. Vacirca is co-founder and board member of OneOncology; medical director for the International Oncology Network, part of Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen); and is the immediate past president of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). He has also served on the board of several pharmaceutical companies and has been an early investor in multiple digital health and healthcare companies, including OncoEMR (formerly Flatiron Health), where he previously served as a medical board advisor.

Dr. Vacirca is also one of the founding members of the PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board and has played an instrumental role in PatientPoint's recent oncology new product initiatives and strategic partnerships.

Ms. Grogg brings nearly 30 years of pharmaceutical commercialization experience to the PatientPoint board. Most recently Amy served in several executive leadership roles within Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen/Xcenda), including SVP of Commercialization Solutions for AmerisourceBergen and president of Xcenda. Prior to Cencora, Amy spent eight years leading outcomes research and informatics at Janssen. She currently serves or has recently served as board member and/or senior advisor to several healthcare companies and investors including Solas BioVentures, Real Chemistry, Vesey Street Capital Partners, Phenomics Health and GraphiteRx.

"At PatientPoint, we see a future in which our PatientPoint ecosystem seamlessly connects providers, patients and life sciences companies to deliver more personalized experiences and better care," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage the care delivery expertise of Dr. Vacirca and the pharmaceutical commercialization expertise of Amy to help us build an integrated, digital health ecosystem that will empower better health."

About PatientPoint
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in over 40,000 physician offices, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

