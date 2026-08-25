PatientPoint's 2026 Patient Confidence Index Reveals Trust in Providers Remains Strong Despite Growing Healthcare Anxiety

Now in its fifth year, PatientPoint's annual Patient Confidence Index explores how patients are navigating today's healthcare landscape, from trust in their providers to growing concerns about the healthcare system and the evolving role of AI.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint®, the Point of Change company, today released findings from its fifth annual Patient Confidence Index, an ongoing research initiative conducted in partnership with Talker Research that tracks how patients' attitudes, concerns and expectations about healthcare continue to evolve. The findings offer insights to help providers, health brands and the broader industry better understand changing patient needs and improve communication, strengthen patient engagement and the overall patient experience.

This year's index highlights two defining trends: patients are increasingly anxious about the healthcare system overall, yet their trust in their own healthcare providers remains remarkably strong. The findings also explore how patients view technology and AI as healthcare continues to evolve.

Healthcare Anxiety Is Rising, But Trust For Providers Remains Strong

One of the strongest themes emerging from this year's research is the growing gap between rising healthcare anxiety and enduring trust in personal providers.

Nearly half (43%) of respondents said that their anxiety about the healthcare industry has increased over the past year, citing several key concerns:

Cost and affordability of care (54%)

Inflation (41%)

Governmental policy changes (39%)

That anxiety is also affecting patient behavior, with nearly half (47%) of patients saying healthcare-related concerns have caused them to delay preventive care.

Yet those concerns have not changed the trust patients place in their own doctors. 84% of respondents said they trust their provider and the information shared with them, with just 5% actively reporting distrust. Providers also remain patients' top source of health information, with 74% naming their doctor as their #1 source – up from 45% in 2023.

As patients navigate rising costs, changing policies and an increasingly complex healthcare environment, they continue to turn to their own healthcare providers as their most trusted source of guidance. In a world where health information is available from countless sources, the provider relationship remains the foundation of patient confidence.

Patients Trust Their Providers, Yet Many Still Want More Guidance

The research also found that nearly nine in 10 patients (89%) believe their healthcare provider offers relevant education during appointments. Yet many patients (41%) still leave visits with unanswered questions or uncertainty about what comes next, creating an opportunity for providers and health brands to better support patients beyond the exam room.

The findings suggest that trusted conversations during appointments are only part of the patient journey. Reinforcing education with timely, relevant information can help patients feel more informed, empowered and confident in taking the next steps in their care.

As patients seek more information and support, they're also considering how new technologies, including AI, may shape future healthcare experiences.

Patients See Opportunity in AI, But Still Value Human Connection

That same balance between innovation and trust is shaping how patients view AI in healthcare. Respondents expressed both optimism and caution about AI's growing role in healthcare. Two-thirds (67%) are concerned that AI will remove the personal touch from healthcare. Despite those concerns, patients aren't rejecting technology altogether. About half (49%) believe new technology in their doctor's office would improve their experience.

Patients see the greatest opportunities for AI in faster diagnoses and more personalized treatment plans, while also recognizing its potential to improve access to information and care.

"One of the clearest messages from this year's research is that trust still matters most," said Kyle Barich, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at PatientPoint. "Patients continue to place a great deal of confidence in their healthcare providers, even as they navigate uncertainty across the broader healthcare system. That creates an opportunity to use technology to support better conversations, deliver more relevant information and help people feel more confident throughout their healthcare journey."

The full 2026 Patient Confidence Index explores additional findings related to patient trust, communication preferences, healthcare decision-making and perceptions of emerging technologies. Explore the full 2026 Patient Confidence Index research and findings here.

The 2026 Patient Confidence Index is based on a March 2026 survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who had a doctor's appointment within the past year. The survey was conducted by market research firm Talker Research using a random, double-opt-in methodology. Talker Research team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the Point of Change company, transforming the healthcare experience through trusted behavior-changing engagement delivered in trusted, high-attention healthcare environments. With a presence in 30,000 physician offices nationwide, we connect patients, healthcare providers and health brands with relevant information that is proven to drive healthier decisions and better outcomes. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

SOURCE PatientPoint