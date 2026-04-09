PatientPoint Raises the Bar on Performance Metrics with Full MRC Accreditation Across National Network of Digital Screens

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced it has received expanded Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for metrics reported through both its Digital Campaign Report and Campaign Delivery Report, encompassing all digital screens across waiting rooms, exam rooms and back offices in more than 30,000 doctors' offices nationwide. Following an initial accreditation in 2024, PatientPoint remains the only point-of-care publisher to earn MRC accreditation.

Point-of-care marketing happens in one of the most trusted settings for consumers, the doctor's office. Here, patients are highly engaged and receptive to relevant healthcare messaging that has been proven to drive results such as better outcomes, more new-to-brand prescriptions and longer time on therapy. In a recent survey by Solli Research and PatientPoint, 94% of pharma marketers reported advertising at the point-of-care and 75% called out the channel's ability to provide strong compliance and message control as a key competitive advantage.

Now, this MRC accreditation serves to strengthen not only the value of the channel but, more specifically, PatientPoint's position as the largest point-of-care network with unmatched reach. By validating the accuracy and integrity of PatientPoint's metrics, media buyers across pharma, CPG and OTC wellness brands can continue to confidently grow their investments in point-of-care advertising.

"MRC accreditation is a hard-won milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency and excellence," commented Sean Slovinski, PatientPoint CEO & President. "We are incredibly proud to have achieved this level of validation, strengthening our position alongside other high-impact channels like OOH and CTV and setting a new standard for accountability in the point-of-care space. The MRC's rigorous process not only elevates our industry but also gives advertisers the tools to make smarter, more effective decisions in an increasingly complex media landscape."

PatientPoint's MRC accreditation follows a rigorous audit and review process covering multiple areas including processes established to maintain integrity of systems, third-party onboarding, data collection and measurement, data reporting, disclosure of information, compliance practices and verification of the presence of healthcare professionals by location.

This landmark achievement is next in a series of pivotal brand moments for PatientPoint in 2026. Outside of the scope of the MRC audit, the company has also expanded its capabilities to include programmatic-buying with PatientPoint Health Audiences, launched their first-ever Consumer Health Network designed specifically for CPG and OTC wellness brands and kicked-off a nationwide colorectal cancer screening effort called, "The Big Screen," starring beloved media personality, Katie Couric.

The MRC, an independent nonprofit organization, plays a pivotal role in fostering trust across the media ecosystem. Its rigorous accreditation process ensures that measurement methodologies are transparent, reliable and comparable, empowering media buyers to make informed decisions.

For more information about PatientPoint please visit www.patientpoint.com.

To learn more about the Media Rating Council, please visit www.mediaratingcouncil.org

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the Point of Change company, transforming the healthcare experience through the strategic delivery of behavior-changing content at critical moments of care. As the nation's largest and most impactful digital network in 30,000 physician offices, we connect patients, providers and health brands with relevant information that is proven to drive healthier decisions and better outcomes. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

SOURCE PatientPoint