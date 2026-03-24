Largest Point Of Care Network Expands Its Capabilities To Include Programmatic-Buying With New Offering, PatientPoint Health Audiences

Brands gain programmatic access to premium advertising inventory in waiting rooms nationwide, powered by claims-level insights to reach high-intent audiences

CINCINNATI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint, the Point of Change company and the nation's largest physician-office digital network, strategically delivers behavior-changing content in healthcare settings to drive measurable outcomes for patients, providers, and health brands, announced the launch of PatientPoint Health Audiences, a new programmatic capability that enables pharmaceutical and consumer health brands to reach high-intent audiences through flexible activation within healthcare settings.

Marketers are navigating increasing pressure to drive efficiency, accountability and performance across fragmented media channels. With more than 90% of pharma digital display ad spend expected to be programmatic, brands are increasingly prioritizing flexible, data-driven buying approaches.

PatientPoint Health Audiences addresses these needs by combining the scale of the nation's largest point of care network with third-party claims data to help brands access relevant, premium and brand-safe video enabled inventory in healthcare environments.

"Healthcare settings represent some of the most meaningful moments for brand engagement, yet they haven't traditionally been available through flexible programmatic buying models," said Kate Calabrese, Vice President, Programmatic Emerging Digital Media at PatientPoint, who joined the company last year to lead the expansion of its programmatic capabilities. "PatientPoint Health Audiences brings programmatic flexibility into trusted care settings, giving brands a new way to connect with relevant health audiences in moments that matter."

The offering identifies condition-relevant audiences and matches them to the most appropriate waiting room locations using health claims insights, including diagnosis codes, age, geography and prescription data, delivering campaigns in clinical settings where those patients are most likely to be present.

PatientPoint Health Audiences represents the latest innovation within PatientPoint's waiting room network with plans to expand programmatic capabilities across additional in-office touchpoints in the future.

For more information about the PatientPoint Health Audiences, please visit: PatientPoint Health Audiences

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint is the Point of Change company, transforming the healthcare experience through the strategic delivery of behavior-changing content at critical moments of care. As the nation's largest and most impactful digital network in 30,000 physician offices, we connect patients, providers and health brands with relevant information proven to drive healthier decisions and better outcomes. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

SOURCE PatientPoint