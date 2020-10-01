PatientPop Adds Arman Samani to Executive Team as Chief Product Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced healthcare technology veteran Arman Samani has joined the company as Chief Product Officer.

"To further our mission of helping practices thrive, we've expanded our executive team to welcome Arman, who will lead product research, strategy, and delivery," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO.

"PatientPop stands out among other healthcare technology companies, especially with the launch of PatientPop Pro , which allows doctors to automate administrative tasks, all from one integrated platform," said Samani.

"Tools such as one-to-one text messaging, digital patient registration and check-in, and an integrated telehealth solution work together to help practices deliver high-quality in-person and virtual care, and increase patient satisfaction. I'm looking forward to building upon these innovations."

"Arman's deep healthcare experience, especially his EHR expertise, extends our leadership team capabilities," added Travis Schneider, PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO. "He will help us continually innovate with the most comprehensive practice growth platform to deliver a better practice and patient experience."

Previously, Samani was the Chief Product and Technology Officer of AdvancedMD, where he oversaw the development of the company's cloud-based electronic health records, practice management, and patient engagement platform. His leadership helped contribute to the company's successful acquisition by Global Payments for $700 million in 2018.

PatientPop recently secured a Series C capital round of $50 million, led by HLM Venture Partners , one of the top healthcare venture firms in the country, along with participation from new investors Commonfund and Vivo Capital , and existing investors Toba Capital , Transformation Capital , and Silicon Valley Bank . The capital will contribute to the company's strides in helping doctors adopt new technologies that are critical to practices during a time of unprecedented change and increased patient expectations.

To learn more about how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category, visit patientpop.com .

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the only complete practice growth solution that empowers healthcare providers to thrive in the digital age. By enhancing and automating each touchpoint in the patient journey — from the first impression online to digital booking to post-appointment follow-up — PatientPop makes it easy for healthcare providers to attract more patients, manage online reputation, modernize the patient experience, and automate the front office. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

Contact:

Tribe Builder Media

Danielle Sabrina

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE PatientPop