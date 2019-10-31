PatientPop Announces Partnership with Colorado Medical Society

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the leader in healthcare practice growth technology, today announced a partnership with Colorado Medical Society (CMS), the largest membership organization of physicians in Colorado.

As an exclusive CMS Advantage Partner, PatientPop offers partnership benefits available immediately to all CMS members, including:

Discount on PatientPop implementation

A competitor scan for each practice to see how they compare to other practices in their local area and specialty, analyzing Google ranking, web presence, website performance, and online reputation

for each practice to see how they compare to other practices in their local area and specialty, analyzing Google ranking, web presence, website performance, and online reputation Free consultation with a search engine optimization (SEO) expert

Colorado Medical Society analyzes the quality and viability of all Advantage Partners and chose PatientPop based on their proven track record as a leader in practice growth as well as testimonials from current partners and current physicians located in Colorado.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com .

About Colorado Medical Society

The Colorado Medical Society (CMS) advocates for Colorado physicians, residents and medical students in the legislative, regulatory and legal arenas. Physician priorities drive the CMS mission to champion health care issues that improve patient care, promote physician professional satisfaction and create healthier communities in Colorado. For more information, visit www.cms.org .

Contact

Tribe Builder Media

Danielle Sabrina

929-367-8993

press@tribebuildermedia.com

SOURCE PatientPop

Related Links

http://patientpop.com

