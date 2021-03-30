PatientPop announces partnership with the American Podiatric Medical Association

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced a partnership with the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), the premier professional association for podiatrists, physicians and surgeons who treat the foot and ankle.

"PatientPop is now a preferred vendor for practice growth for APMA members," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder, and Co-CEO. "Our all-in-one platform will help podiatrists attract more patients, manage their online reputation, automate their front office, and improve the patient experience. Our organizations also share the goal to provide cohesive resources to medical practices that can help them successfully run their practice," said Kervin.

As a PatientPop partner, APMA members will receive PatientPop referral and packaging benefits. Effective immediately, APMA members will receive $1,000 off of the first-month setup fee.

APMA provides an abundant and evolving suite of services to its members and others in the field and represents the vast majority of the estimated 18,000 podiatrists in the United States. The association chose to partner with PatientPop based on the company's proven track record as the leader in practice growth and dedication to excellence in the medical field.

PatientPop delivers practice growth solutions that help practices increase patient appointments and deliver an exceptional patient experience. Recent platform enhancements and the launch of PatientPop Pro enable practices to send broadcast and one-to-one text messages, reduce paperwork with digital registration, and deliver high-quality virtual care with an integrated telehealth solution.

To learn more about how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category, visit patientpop.com .

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

