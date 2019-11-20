PatientPop appoints Nick Bellomo as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the leader in healthcare practice growth technology, today announced Nick Bellomo as Chief Financial Officer. Bellomo brings an extensive background in investor relations, corporate finance, strategic planning, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and tax and risk management, along with a deep appreciation for PatientPop and its unique position driving practice growth within healthcare.

Bellomo previously served as Chief Financial Officer at AOL and most recently at Tastemade. His strategic initiatives were instrumental in the doubling of annual revenue at AOL Platforms and the 50 percent compound annual growth rate of Tastemade's organic revenue during his tenure. Bellomo also has deep experience investing in and acquiring B2B software companies stemming from his experience as a private equity investor and investment banker.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join PatientPop," Bellomo said. "Along with its market-leading technology, the company has an incredible corporate culture and growth trajectory. I'm honored to build on the company's strong track record of success and look forward to leading financial strategy during the next stage of growth."

Founded in 2014 by Luke Kervin and Travis Schneider, PatientPop has the industry's leading all-in-one technology solution proven to help physicians thrive in the digital age. With PatientPop, providers can promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life. Thousands of U.S. physicians across a wide range of specialties trust PatientPop to help manage their practice growth and deliver measurable results.

"Nick has an extraordinary track record of structuring, negotiating, and modeling financial strategy for both private and publicly traded companies," said Luke Kervin, Co-founder, and co-CEO of PatientPop. "There's no one better prepared to serve as our CFO, and he'll be our quarterback for long-term growth, driving PatientPop as the leader in healthcare practice growth."

PatientPop was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America, ranking third. PatientPop was also ranked number 35 on the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500 list and ranked number 125 on the Inc. 500, awarded Best Tech Culture by Tech in Motion, named to the Top 25 Healthcare Solutions by CIO Applications, listed as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Companies by The Silicon Review, included as a Top Digital Tech Company two years in a row by Built In Los Angeles, certified as one of the Best Places to Work (2017, 2018, and 2019) by Great Places to Work, and ranked in the top 10 of Healthcare Tech Outlook's 2018 Healthcare Communication Solution Providers.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

Contact

Tribe Builder Media

Danielle Sabrina

press@tribebuildermedia.com

929-367-8993

SOURCE PatientPop

Related Links

https://www.patientpop.com

