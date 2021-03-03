PatientPop introduces COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler and Communication Solution for private practices

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today introduced its COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler and Communication Solution for private healthcare practices.

With the PatientPop all-in-one platform, practices can easily communicate their COVID-19 vaccine plans and availability to patients, schedule vaccine appointments, digitally register and pre-screen patients, and deliver a convenient patient experience.

"Private practices have an unprecedented opportunity to further serve their communities as part of the nation's largest-ever vaccine effort," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-CEO and Co-founder. "This complete solution helps patients find and book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, while PatientPop supports practices with streamlined scheduling and patient communication so they can focus on care."

The COVID-19-specific solution includes search-optimized website content, vaccine-specific patient communication, convenient online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling, pre-vaccination screening forms, vaccine appointment confirmations and reminders, and the ability to send post-appointment satisfaction surveys to patients.

By using the PatientPop platform to share their vaccine offerings (and testing services, if applicable) and manage the patient experience, practices can bolster patient loyalty and retention, build upon their online reputation, and gain visibility with patients seeking COVID-19 information online.

Practices can also expand their market recognition by delivering critical COVID-19-related services and information to their local community.

"To help meet national COVID-19 vaccination goals, practices need the right digital tools to tell patients they're offering the vaccine, share critical COVID-19 information, and deliver patients an accessible, convenient, and personal experience," said Kervin. "This is even more critical for doctors who practice in traditionally underserved areas, have a large volume of patients with limited medical access, or a high imbalance of vaccine demand compared to supply."

The solution gives practices an easy digital solution to communicate testing and vaccine plans or immediate options with patients, alert them when it's time to make a vaccine appointment, and satisfy patient preferences for convenience.

To find out more about the PatientPop COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler and Communication Solution, visit the PatientPop blog .

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. To learn how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category, visit patientpop.com .

