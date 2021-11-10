PatientPop launches integrated patient communication and payments solutions to help healthcare practices grow, modernize, and collect more revenue

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, a market leader in practice growth technology, today introduced new patient communication and payments solutions , making it even easier for doctors to attract, acquire, engage, and retain patients across the entire patient journey, with far less administrative work.

PatientPop recently merged with Kareo , a leader in cloud-based clinical and financial software, to form Tebra , a digital healthcare technology company dedicated to modernizing healthcare practices. Tebra combines leading technologies from both companies, which currently support more than 100,000 healthcare providers, to deliver an all-in-one platform purpose-built to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey.

As the consumerization of healthcare continues to accelerate in a post-pandemic environment, practices must adapt and adopt new technologies to satisfy changing patient expectations.

"Many private practices lag behind consumer expectations and risk losing patients to a rising number of modern, alternative care settings," said Arman Samani, Chief Product Officer at PatientPop.

With the expanded PatientPop platform, doctors and practice staff have more options to attract and connect easily with patients, drive patient engagement and retention, and track business performance一all in one simplified workflow that's also easy to access from a mobile device.

"Patients are savvy consumers and want greater access to their healthcare providers: online, and via text, email, and phone," said Samani. "Practices offering this variety of connections can increase appointment volume, boost patient satisfaction, and reduce no-shows. But to streamline the work, they must be able to manage incoming patient requests and communication from one technology solution."

The PatientPop platform already helps practices attract more patients and modernize the patient experience, manage online reputation, and automate the front office. The following platform enhancements now make it easier for patients and providers to connect in their preferred ways:

PatientPop Connect. Practices now have a variety of ways to contact patients easily using text messaging from the PatientPop platform, and communicate directly from a patient's record. Patients can also use text messaging to contact their doctor. New text features include:

Web-to-text. When a patient visits a practice website, they can choose a text messaging option to contact the practice. This improves website lead conversion because patients have a quick, more informal way to communicate with the practice.

When a patient visits a practice website, they can choose a text messaging option to contact the practice. This improves website lead conversion because patients have a quick, more informal way to communicate with the practice. Call-to-text. When a patient calls a phone number listed on a practice's website or online profile, they have the option to switch to text messaging from their phone call. This reduces phone work for the office and gives patients a fast, easy way to contact the practice.

When a patient calls a phone number listed on a practice's website or online profile, they have the option to switch to text messaging from their phone call. This reduces phone work for the office and gives patients a fast, easy way to contact the practice. Two-way text messaging. Providers can now text with patients directly from the HIPAA-compliant PatientPop practice growth platform and PatientPop mobile app, with one click to text. This saves time for doctors and patients, and increases patient engagement.

PatientPop payments. The practice front office can now easily create digital invoices, send invoices to patients, and receive payment from within the practice growth platform. Patients are notified via email and text, and can click on email and text links to easily pay online, without the need to log in to an online portal. PatientPop provides the information for a practice to view and reconcile any payments with their EMR, and reduces the need to work with multiple invoice processing vendors or tools.

Custom patient intake forms. Practices can now publish patient intake forms on their practice website, and patients can quickly and easily complete and submit their intake forms online.

PatientPop mobile app. The new mobile app for iOS gives practice owners and doctors the tools to manage key aspects of their business at any time. Doctors can see appointments, text messages, patient reviews, and business performance key insights in real time to review critical information and respond immediately.

"With enhanced technology enabling each step of the patient experience, practices can attract more patients and stay connected in ways that foster a lifetime of care," said Samani. "Less front-office work also makes life easier for staff and gives management greater control over resources. The platform keeps practices nimble when conditions change or crises arise, as we've seen in 2020 and 2021."

Following the PatientPop and Kareo merger, Tebra is building the operating system for the connected practice of the future with solutions to support practice growth, the patient experience, care delivery, and the billing and payments process.

PatientPop and Kareo will continue to operate under their respective brands for now. With Tebra, joint customers will be able to use PatientPop and Kareo together powered by a deep, seamless product integration. Both companies also remain committed to supporting and expanding integrations with third-party healthcare technology products.

