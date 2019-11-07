PatientPop Leadership Wins Best Tech Manager at Los Angeles Timmy Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the leader in healthcare practice growth technology, has received the award for Best Tech Manager at the 2019 Timmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Lacey Plache, PatientPop Vice President of Data, was chosen as the Judge's Choice for Best Tech Manager for promoting career growth within her team, inspiring innovation, going above and beyond to ensure a dynamic team culture, and employing a clear and communicated vision to produce a great product.

Tech in Motion's coveted Timmy Awards highlight the best-of-the-best of technology workplaces and managers across North America and are reserved for companies and individuals who create the finest, most inclusive workplaces in their regions.

Founded in 2014 by Luke Kervin and Travis Schneider, PatientPop has the healthcare industry's leading all-in-one technology solution proven to help practices thrive in the digital age. With PatientPop, providers can promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life. Thousands of U.S. providers across a wide range of specialties trust PatientPop to help manage their practice growth and deliver measurable results.

PatientPop takes a holistic approach to improve every digital touchpoint along the patient journey, freeing up healthcare providers to focus their attention on delivering quality care to patients.

"We're excited to acknowledge leaders in the community who create a team and environment that promotes innovation and individual career growth," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion . "The qualities exemplified by a Timmy Awards Best Tech Manager are what helps drive companies forward and inspires talent to work there."

"When people are learning and being challenged, feel supported and safe, and enjoy coming to work, teams are at their most innovative and productive," says Plache. "It's an honor to be recognized by my team and community."

PatientPop was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America , ranking third. PatientPop was also ranked number 125 on the Inc. 500 , awarded Best Tech Culture by Tech in Motion, named to the Top 25 Healthcare Solutions by CIO Applications, listed as one of the 50 of the Fastest Growing Companies by The Silicon Review, included as a Top Digital Tech Company two years in a row by Built In Los Angeles, certified as one of the Best Places to Work (2017, 2018, and 2019) by Great Places to Work, and ranked in the top 10 of Healthcare Tech Outlook's 2018 Healthcare Communication Solution Providers.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com .

Contact:

Tribe Builder Media

Danielle Sabrina

press@tribebuildermedia.com

929-367-8993

SOURCE PatientPop

Related Links

https://www.patientpop.com

